Donovan Mitchell ankle MRI shows no structural damage, expected to miss several games

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to miss several games after suffering a right ankle sprain Friday night. An MRI revealed no structural damage, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mitchell was helped off the court after suffering the injury during the third quarter of Friday's 119-111 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Mitchell left the game less than four minutes into the third quarter after he landed awkwardly on his right foot after jumping to steal a pass.

He immediately grabbed his lower leg before walking slowly to the training room with the help of teammates on each side.

X-Rays taken at the arena were negative, according to reports.

The two-time All-Star has been on a hot scoring streak as of late, averaging 40.5 points in the four games prior to Friday's matchup.

He finished the afternoon tilt with 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting in 21 minutes.

The result of the scan will come as a huge relief to the Jazz as they aim to take their league-leading regular season form into the playoffs and improve on last year's first round exit to the Denver Nuggets.

Denver's own title chances were dealt a huge blow earlier this week with the news that their point guard Jamal Murray sustained a torn ACL and will now miss the rest of the season.

Utah visit Western Conference rivals Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night without Mitchell but following impressive performances from Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson, who returned against the Pacers after four games out with injury.

Jazz center Gobert, who finished with 13 points and 23 rebounds against the Pacers, said, "Unfortunately, we lost Donovan. But I'm proud of the way we kept fighting through the game."

Quin Snyder's team won for the fourth time in five games but now face back-to-back road games against the Lakers, with the two franchises meeting again on Monday.

Los Angeles, playing without stars LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf), have alternated wins and losses over the past 10 games.

They have, however, received a boost with the news that Davis has been cleared for full-contact practice having been out with injury since February 14.