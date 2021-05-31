Please select your default edition
Kyrie Irving: Brooklyn Nets guard blasts NBA's 'human zoos' as fan is arrested after bottle thrown at Irving

Spectator arrested after bottle thrown at Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving after win over Celtics on Sunday in Boston; Irving on environment in NBA arenas: "It's been that way for entertainment for a long time with underlying racism and just treating people like they are in a human zoo"

By Reuters

Monday 31 May 2021 08:47, UK

Celtics Fan arrested
A Boston Celtics fans is taken away in handcuffs after a bottle was thrown at Kyrie Irving at the end of the Brooklyn Nets' victory over the Celtics

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving said NBA arenas had become like "human zoos" after a fan was arrested for throwing a water bottle at the former Celtic guard on Sunday.

Video posted on social media showed the bottle narrowly missed Irving, who scored 39 points in Game 4 as the Nets beat the Celtics 141-126 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

US media reports suggests the fan could be banned for life from Boston's TD Garden.

"It's unfortunate that sports has come to this crossroads where a lot of old ways are coming up," Irving, who played for the Celtics from 2017-19, said after the match.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives between Brooklyn Nets guards James Harden, left, and Kyrie Irving during the fourth quarter in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, May 28, 2021, in Boston. 3:13
Highlights of the fourth game in the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics

"It's been that way for entertainment for a long time with underlying racism and just treating people like they are in a human zoo."

The conduct of fans has been an issue for the NBA lately, with five spectators hit with indefinite bans for "completely unacceptable" behaviour towards players and their families in separate incidents last week.

Nets forward Kevin Durant said fans need to "grow up".

"We are not animals, we are not in the circus," he added. "You coming to the game is not all about you as a fan. So, have some respect for the game."

