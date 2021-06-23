Please select your default edition
Kobe Bryant's wife settles lawsuit with helicopter company over crash

Kobe Bryant's widow settles lawsuit with helicopter company and pilot over 2020 crash; Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020; investigators say the pilot flew through the clouds in apparent violation of federal standards

By Reuters

Wednesday 23 June 2021 07:11, UK

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna pictured in 2017
The families of Kobe Bryant and others who died in a 2020 helicopter crash have reached a settlement against the helicopter company.

Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, was among those suing the estate of pilot Ara Zobayan as well as Island Express Helicopters.

The group filed a notice in court that read: "Plaintiffs and Defendants jointly report that they have agreed to settle their claims in the above-entitled action."

No details of the settlement were revealed and the court still must approve the proposed agreement.

Nine people died in the crash on January 26, 2020: Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Zobayan.

In a report, the National Transportation Safety Board said pilot Ara Zobayan was flying under visual flight rules, which meant that he needed to be able to see where he was going.

Investigators say the pilot was likely to have become disorientated just before the helicopter crashed and killed Bryant and eight others.

Island Express Helicopters disputed the decision, terming the crash "an act of God."

The company has also filed a countersuit against two air traffic controllers.

