Demar DeRozan joins Chicago Bulls after sign-and-trade with San Antonio Spurs

Reports say the Spurs will get Thaddeus Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, a future first-round pick and second-round picks in 2022 and 2025; adding DeRozan would cap a momentous few days for the Bulls, who acquired Lonzo Ball and have a deal in place with Alex Caruso

Tuesday 3 August 2021 23:54, UK

Image: DeMar DeRozan is set to join the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have acquired small forward DeMar DeRozan on a three-year, $85m contract as part of a sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs, according to US reports.

The Bulls on Tuesday agreed a deal with the Spurs that can become official on Thursday.

ESPN reported the Spurs will get Thaddeus Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, a future first-round pick and second-round picks in 2022 and 2025. The first-round pick will convey by 2025, per the report. Young and Aminu are on expiring contracts.

Adding DeRozan would cap a momentous few days for the Bulls, who acquired Lonzo Ball and have a deal in place with Alex Caruso, adding to a backcourt that already includes Zach LaVine and Coby White.

Image: DeRozan averaged 21.6 points and a career-high 6.9 assists in 61 games last season

Bulls president Arturas Karnisovas needed to facilitate a sign-and-trade agreement to make the deal work under the salary cap. Per NBA rules, the first year of any sign-and-trade deal must be fully guaranteed.

The 26-year-old LaVine is eligible for a maximum-level contract extension this summer.

DeRozan averaged 21.6 points and a career-high 6.9 assists in 61 games with the Spurs last season, and previously played for the Toronto Raptors.

He was acquired by the Spurs from the Raptors in the trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to Toronto.

A four-time All-Star, DeRozan has averaged more than 20 points in each of the past eight seasons with Toronto and San Antonio.

DeRozan, who turns 32 on Saturday, figures to form a high-scoring trio with Olympian LaVine and two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, with Ball leading a revamped backcourt.

