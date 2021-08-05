Masai Ujiri: Toronto Raptors president commits future to team

Masai Ujiri will remain the leader of the Toronto Raptors, committing to the team and the city in a video released Thursday on social media.

While the video did not make a reference to his contract status, multiple outlets reported he will sign a big deal to stay in Toronto and become vice chairman and team president.

Several teams in the NBA and in other leagues reportedly have made overtures to Ujiri since he put together the 2018-19 Raptors team that won the NBA title.

I've said it before, and I am saying it again.



We will win in Toronto.



- Masai pic.twitter.com/KJ64UwjZPo — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 5, 2021

"On the court, our goal is clear: Win. It's simple: Win. Bring another championship to Toronto," Ujiri said in the video. "We are united in that mission and nothing else will do. We will bring young talent to this city and continue to build with our unbelievable players.

"I've said it before, and I am saying it again: We will win in Toronto. I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead this team. I love being the leader of the Toronto Raptors and I'm here to stay."

Ujiri also referenced other goals, which include expanding the game through NBA Africa and continuing the fight for racial and gender equality.

Image: Ujiri constructed the Raptors team that won the 2018-19 NBA title

The 51-year-old, raised in Nigeria, started his front office career with the Raptors in 2007 and rose through the NBA ranks. He was named 2012-13 NBA Executive of the Year after moving on to the Denver Nuggets, who set a team record with 57 wins that season and had a league-best 38-3 home record.

On May 31, 2013, the Raptors named Ujiri president and general manager of basketball operations.

The Raptors finished the 2020-21 season with a 27-45 record and out of the playoffs. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Raptors have not played a home game in Toronto since March 2020, calling Tampa, Florida., their home last season.