Bradley Beal drops 36 as Washington Wizards beat Boston Celtics in double overtime thriller

Bradley Beal starred and scored 36 points as the Washington Wizards outlasted the Boston Celtics 115-112 in two overtimes on Saturday.
Kyle Kuzma added 17 points and a career-high 17 rebounds and Montrezl Harrell added 20 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out in the second overtime for Washington, which improved to 5-1 with its second victory over Boston in three games.
Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and sank the final Washington basket as the Wizards overcame 36.5% shooting (38 of 104) for their second overtime win of the season.
Bradley Beal was on 🔥🔥🔥 for the Wizards last night!— Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) October 31, 2021
Jaylen Brown had 34 points for the Celtics, who lost for the second time in three overtime games this season to drop to 2-4. The Celtics, who are in a similar period of transition to Washington without the early success, played only four overtime periods in all of the previous season.
Jayson Tatum added 27 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for Boston, but made just 10 of his 32 shots. He missed all five of his 3-point attempts on a night the Celtics shot just 2 of 26 beyond the arc as a team. Josh Richardson added 18 points for Boston.
The night may have yet gone Boston's way without a pivotal moment with 1:14 remaining in the second overtime.
Officials originally called a foul on Deni Avdija, but ruled his play a clean block of Tatum's shot following video review.
Beal hit a runner high off the glass off the ensuing possession to give the Wizards the lead back, Tatum missed a difficult runner on the other end, and then Dinwiddie got his pull-up to fall to make it 115-112 with 20 seconds left in the second extra period.
After the teams traded turnovers, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope stripped Brown trying to attempt a tying 3-pointer to secure the win for Washington.