Bradley Beal drops 36 as Washington Wizards beat Boston Celtics in double overtime thriller

By Associated Press

Sunday 31 October 2021 08:37, UK

Highlights of the Boston Celtics against the Washington Wizards in Week 2 of the NBA

Bradley Beal starred and scored 36 points as the Washington Wizards outlasted the Boston Celtics 115-112 in two overtimes on Saturday.

Kyle Kuzma added 17 points and a career-high 17 rebounds and Montrezl Harrell added 20 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out in the second overtime for Washington, which improved to 5-1 with its second victory over Boston in three games.

Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and sank the final Washington basket as the Wizards overcame 36.5% shooting (38 of 104) for their second overtime win of the season.

Jaylen Brown had 34 points for the Celtics, who lost for the second time in three overtime games this season to drop to 2-4. The Celtics, who are in a similar period of transition to Washington without the early success, played only four overtime periods in all of the previous season.

Jayson Tatum added 27 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for Boston, but made just 10 of his 32 shots. He missed all five of his 3-point attempts on a night the Celtics shot just 2 of 26 beyond the arc as a team. Josh Richardson added 18 points for Boston.

The night may have yet gone Boston's way without a pivotal moment with 1:14 remaining in the second overtime.

Officials originally called a foul on Deni Avdija, but ruled his play a clean block of Tatum's shot following video review.

Beal hit a runner high off the glass off the ensuing possession to give the Wizards the lead back, Tatum missed a difficult runner on the other end, and then Dinwiddie got his pull-up to fall to make it 115-112 with 20 seconds left in the second extra period.

After the teams traded turnovers, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope stripped Brown trying to attempt a tying 3-pointer to secure the win for Washington.

