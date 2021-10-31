Please select your default edition
Milwaukee Bucks set to become first NBA champions to visit White House since 2016

By Charles F. Gardner

Sunday 31 October 2021 10:49, UK

Khris Middleton lifts the Larry O&#39;Brien trophy as the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate the 2021 NBA Championship
Image: Khris Middleton lifts the Larry O'Brien trophy as the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate the 2021 NBA Championship

The Milwaukee Bucks will become the first NBA champions to visit the White House since 2016 on November 8 when they go to celebrate their first title in 50 years.

"We're very excited, very appreciative of the invite," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Saturday. "We know it's an honor and special, and we're looking forward to visiting the White House."

The Bucks won the title by beating the Phoenix Suns in six games in the NBA Finals, concluding with a Game 6 victory in Milwaukee on July 20 when Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points.

The Bucks will play the Wizards in Washington on November 7 and take part in the White House ceremony the following day before traveling to Philadelphia.

Milwaukee will be the first NBA champion to be feted at the White House since 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers visited former President Barack Obama.

The Golden State Warriors (2017 and '18) and Toronto Raptors (2019) did not visit under former President Donald Trump, and the Los Angeles Lakers (2020) did not go due to travel issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

