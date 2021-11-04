Boston Celtics must overcome internal strife to beat sizzling Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are quickly earning believers across the NBA after sprinting out to an impressive 6-1 start. The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, had to hold a players-only meeting to galvanise themselves ahead of a much-needed win against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

The meeting followed Marcus Smart's comments earlier in the week claiming that his star teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown "don't want to pass the ball" following a disastrous loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Despite holding a 19-point lead late into the third quarter, the Celtics capitulated over the final stretch and were outscored by the Bulls 39-11 in the fourth period.

"Every team knows we are trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen, and every team is programmed and studies to stop Jayson and Jaylen," Smart said.

"I think everybody's scouting report is to make those guys try to pass the ball. They don't want to pass the ball, and that's something that they're going to learn."

The meeting did at least appear to motivate the team as they snapped a three-game losing streak against the Magic, coming out on top 92-79 with Brown scoring 28 points.

While the Celtics are searching for an identity under new coach Ime Udoka, the Heat boast a stifling defense that has many predicting a deep postseason run.

They are aiming for their sixth straight win on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports Arena from 11:30pm.

"I would consider them the best team in the league right now," Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said of Miami. "They're playing at a very, very high level. They've been together and they know what it takes to win."

Four Miami players scored at least 22 points - a first in franchise history - on Tuesday night in a 125-110 win over the Mavericks, who trailed 20-9 after seven minutes.

Tyler Herro scored 25 points off the bench in the victory while Jimmy Butler added 23 points. Kyle Lowry had 22 points and Bam Adebayo contributed 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Miami have prevailed by double digits in each of their six wins while holding opponents to 98.9 points per game, the lowest average in the NBA.

Butler is averaging 25 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists to lead the Heat, whose 6-1 start is their best since the 2012-13 championship season.

Miami's defense poses a tough matchup for Boston, but Udoka is downplaying any internal tension.

"Some of the things he [Smart] said are things we talk about every day," the first-year coach said.

"I've preached that from day one. Jayson and Jaylen are guys growing in that area, being playmakers, so it's stuff we're constantly showing on film, talking about, so it's nothing new as far as what we have shown and done, and they've done a great job in those areas."

Udoka added, "Marcus, Jayson and Jaylen have a long history together, and every team I've ever been on has had moments when they butt heads. It's nothing we haven't talked about."