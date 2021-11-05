NBA round-up: New York Knicks beat Bucks in Milwaukee, Golden State Warriors crush New Orleans Pelicans to move to 7-1

The New York Knicks, led by Julius Randle's 32-point double-double, won in Milwaukee against the defending champion Bucks, while the Golden State Warriors fantastic start to the season continued on an exciting Saturday night of NBA action.

Game of the Night

Julius Randle had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the New York Knicks overcame an early 21-point deficit and beat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-98 on Friday night.

Derrick Rose had 23 points off the bench, and RJ Barrett added 20 to help the Knicks stun the defending NBA champions on their home court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points for Milwaukee, and Grayson Allen had a season-high 22.

Milwaukee made four 3-pointers out of the gate and made eight long-range shots overall to take a 38-17 advantage after one quarter. New York was 3 of 16 from 3-point range in the first quarter.

The Knicks cut the Bucks' lead to five points by the midpoint of the second quarter and trailed 63-56 at the half. New York stayed close throughout the third quarter and eventually tied it at 80 with 2:14 left in the period.

That proved key as the visiting team was then able to push on in the fourth to move to 6-3 for the season so far, whilst the Bucks are 4-5.

Performance of the Night: Richaun Holmes

Richaun Holmes had 23 points and a career-best 20 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings made a franchise-record 22 3-pointers in a 140-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Two nights after getting ejected early in the third quarter after picking up a foul and two technicals, Holmes shot 9 of 12 from the floor and had two assists. It's the first 20-20 game of Holmes' career.

"It was a great moment to have," Holmes said. "I had my family in the audience. It's exciting. It's a testament to the work I've put in. It was a team effort, honestly. We were able to get it done."

2️⃣3️⃣ points

2️⃣0️⃣ rebounds



Buddy Hield made eight 3s and had 26 points, and De'Aaron Fox added 21 points and nine assists for the Kings. Sacramento shot 50 per cent beyond the arc while topping its previous record of 21 3-pointers.

Gordon Hayward scored 25 points for Charlotte. LaMelo Ball had 24 points and 13 assists.

The Kings led by double digits early in the first quarter and never let up while handing the Hornets their fourth loss in five games.

Warriors move to 7-1 by crushing Pelicans

Andre Iguodala led a high-level passing exhibition with a season-best 10 assists and Jordan Poole poured in a game-high 26 points as the Golden State Warriors ran away from the New Orleans Pelicans 126-85 in San Francisco.

Stephen Curry chipped in with six assists to complement 19 points for Golden State. The Warriors led by just four points at halftime before exploding in the second half for their third straight win and their seventh in eight games to open the season.

Playing without Zion Williamson (foot surgery) and Brandon Ingram (sore hip), the injury-plagued Pelicans dropped their sixth straight despite 20 points and 15 rebounds by Jonas Valanciunas.

Poole's exploits came on the heels of a 31-point effort in a home win Wednesday over the Charlotte Hornets. Poole hit 10 of his 15 shots on Friday, including six of his nine 3-point attempts.

Golden State finished with a season-high 36 assists on its 47 hoops. Iguodala's total was his highest in almost four years, since he had 10 in a home win over Dallas in December 2017.

Gary Payton II added 17 points, Andrew Wiggins 16 points and Nemanja Bjelica 13 for Golden State, which improved to 3-1 to start an eight-game homestand.

Devonte' Graham had 12 points and Jason Hart 10 for New Orleans, which was making its third stop on a four-game trip.

Garland's late free throws help Cavs see off Raptors

Darius Garland made two free throws with 4.8 seconds to play and the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers ended the Toronto Raptors' five-game winning streak with a 102-101 victory.

Garland was fouled going to the basket after Collin Sexton had won a jump ball. The free throws by Garland, who scored 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, gave the Cavaliers their first lead of the game.

OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes missed chances to give Toronto the win in the final seconds.

Evan Mobley had 18 points for the Cavaliers, who have won three straight. Cedi Osman added 17 points off the bench, Jarrett Allen had 16 points and 15 rebounds and Ricky Rubio scored 11 points.

Anunoby scored 23 points - nine in the fourth quarter - for Toronto. Fred VanVleet added 18 points, Gary Trent Jr. scored 17, Barnes had 14 and Dalano Banton 11.

Durant scores 29 as Nets hold off Pistons

Kevin Durant had 29 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as the visiting Brooklyn Nets held off a late Detroit rally to down the Pistons 96-90.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 16 points and five rebounds and James Harden compiled a triple-double of 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists but also committed nine turnovers. Blake Griffin added 13 points and Bruce Brown chipped in 10 for the Nets, who have won four straight.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 17 points. Kelly Olynyk contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Cory Joseph and Saddiq Bey added 12 points each.

McCollum scores 27, leads Blazers past Pacers

CJ McCollum recorded 27 points, six assists and five rebounds as the Portland Trail Blazers came from behind to notch a 110-106 victory over the visiting Indiana Pacers.

Norman Powell scored 25 points and Robert Covington added 19 as Portland halted a three-game losing streak. Anfernee Simons had 16 points off the bench and Jusuf Nurkic registered 10 points and nine rebounds for the Trail Blazers.

T.J. McConnell scored 19 points and Myles Turner added 16 for the Pacers, whose two-game winning streak ended. Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Caris LeVert and reserve Justin Holiday tallied 12 points apiece.

Clippers rally from 20 points down to beat Timberwolves

Paul George scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers stormed back for a 104-84 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night in Minneapolis.

Reggie Jackson contributed 20 points on 8-for-16 shooting, and Ivica Zubac finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Terance Mann had 13 points for Los Angeles, which beat Minnesota by double digits for the second time in three days.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 20 points and eight rebounds. Malik Beasley scored 18 points off the bench and Anthony Edwards had 17 points despite shooting 7 of 22.

The Clippers outscored the Timberwolves 57-27 in the second half as Minnesota dropped its fourth game in a row.

Wizards rout Grizzlies, with 7 in double-figures

Seven players scored in double figures to complement stifling defense by the Washington Wizards in their 115-87 rout of the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.

Stingy defensive play to close both the second and third quarters allowed the Wizards to open up a double-digit lead, and they cruised from there to take the win and move to 6-3 on the season.

Montrezl Harrell finished with a game-high 18 points and team-high eight rebounds. Bradley Beal scored 17 points and dished a game-high seven assists, while Kyle Kuzma shot 3-of-4 from 3-point range and totalled 13 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored all 12 of his points on 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, and Spencer Dinwiddie added 12 points and six assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 13 points and nine rebounds. Washington held Ja Morant to just 11 points on 4-of-17 shooting, and Desmond Bane scored 10 points.

Spurs frustrate Magic with stout defense

Dejounte Murray posted a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds on Friday as the San Antonio Spurs snapped a two-game losing streak, beating the host Orlando Magic 102-89.

Keldon Johnson scored 20 points and Derrick White finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Spurs played for the second time without center Jakob Poeltl, who is in the league's health and safety protocol. Thaddeus Young (12) and Doug McDermott (10) also scored in double figures for the Spurs, while Murray had seven assists and three steals.

Cole Anthony's 21 points topped five players in double figures for Orlando, which lost for the eighth time in 10 games and fell to 0-4 at home. Wendell Carter Jr. had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Mo Bamba contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Rookie Jalen Suggs scored 12 points and R.J. Hampton had 11 points off the bench for Orlando, which went 12-for-41 (29.3 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc.