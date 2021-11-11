NBA round-up: Russell Westbrook triple-double helps Lakers to overtime win, Anthony Edwards' career-best 48 points in vain for Timberwolves

Russell Westbrook's triple-double steered the Los Angeles Lakers to an overtime win against the Miami Heat, Andre Wiggins starred for the Golden State Warriors against his former team the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green met in a battle of the top two NBA Draft picks.

Wednesday Night's Results Washington Wizards 97-94 Cleveland Cavaliers Brooklyn Nets 123-90 Orlando Magic Toronto Raptors 88-104 Boston Celtics Milwaukee Bucks 112-100 New York Knicks Detroit Pistons 112-104 Houston Rockets Dallas Mavericks 107-117 Chicago Bulls Charlotte Hornets 118-108 Memphis Grizzlies Oklahoma City Thunder 108-100 New Orleans Pelicans Sacramento Kings 117-136 San Antonio Spurs Indiana Pacers 98-101 Denver Nuggets Portland Trail Blazers 109-119 Phoenix Suns Minnesota Timberwolves 110-123 Golden State Warriors Miami Heat 117-120 Los Angeles Lakers (OT)

Miami Heat 117-120 Los Angeles Lakers (OT)

Malik Monk scored five of his season-best 27 points in overtime to help the Lakers post a 120-117 victory over the visiting Heat on Wednesday night.

Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds for his 187th career triple-double and third for the Lakers. Anthony Davis registered 24 points and 13 rebounds and Avery Bradley made five three-pointers while scoring 17 points for Los Angeles, who played without LeBron James (abdominal strain) for the fourth straight game.

Bam Adebayo had 28 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for the Heat, who lost their second straight game. Tyler Herro scored 27 points, Kyle Lowry recorded 18 points and 11 assists, Duncan Robinson scored 12 points and PJ Tucker had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Miami star Jimmy Butler sustained a right ankle injury and did not play after scoring seven points in the first quarter.

Adebayo's dunk gave Miami the early lead in overtime before Monk scored the next five and Davis followed with a lay-up to give the Lakers a 119-114 lead with 1:55 remaining.

The Heat pulled within two on Adebayo's lay-up with 23 seconds left, but Herro missed a three-point attempt with nine seconds remaining before Carmelo Anthony split two free throws with 6.5 seconds to play. Herro missed another three-point try with 4.2 seconds remaining, and Los Angeles held on.

Minnesota Timberwolves 110-123 Golden State Warriors

Andrew Wiggins scorched his old team for a season-high 35 points as the Golden State Warriors overcame a career-best 48-point performance by the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards for a 123-110 victory.

Stephen Curry chipped in with 25 points for the Warriors, who won a sixth straight despite losing Draymond Green for the rest of the game in the third quarter with a bruised right thigh.

D'Angelo Russell, playing for the first time in the Bay Area since the Warriors traded him for a package that included Wiggins in February 2020, had 18 points for the Timberwolves, who lost their sixth in a row.

Thanks in large part to Wiggins' 22 points in the first half, the Warriors led most of the way, including by as many as 20 late in the second quarter and early in the third.

Minnesota rallied within four in the third period before Golden State pushed the gap back to 15 in the fourth. However, a Malik Beasley jumper got the visitors within 95-90 with 9:40 to play.

The Warriors' Otto Porter Jr and Jordan Poole countered with three-pointers to open a double-digit gap again, and Golden State held the visitors at arm's length the rest of the way.

Detroit Pistons 112-104 Houston Rockets

Jerami Grant scored 35 points and stole the spotlight from a pair of touted rookies, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 112-104 victory over the host Houston Rockets.

Grant put up 21 points in the third quarter, his career high for any single period, to steer the ship for the Pistons and divert attention from the featured match-up of Detroit guard Cade Cunningham and Rockets guard Jalen Green, the top two picks in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Cunningham had 20 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Green tallied 23 points on eight-for-20 shooting plus five rebounds.

The Rockets dropped their ninth consecutive game by missing 12 of 34 free throws and surrendering 20 points to the Pistons via 16 turnovers. Detroit ended a four-game skid.

Christian Wood paired 20 points with nine boards for Houston. Kevin Porter Jr had 18 points, five boards and five assists while committing five turnovers and missing six free throws.

Grant hit a three-pointer with 5:50 left in the third quarter to give the Pistons a 68-66 lead. He then took over with a three-point play, a technical free throw, an elbow jumper and a block that fueled a Pistons fastbreak. The Rockets later went more than three minutes without a field goal to open the fourth period but clawed back to within 100-96 with a 10-0 run. Cunningham snapped the sequence with a trey, giving Detroit a seven-point edge with 4:37 to go.

Dallas Mavericks 107-117 Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine scored 23 points and Lonzo Ball set season highs with seven three-pointers and 21 points as the Chicago Bulls extended their winning streak to two with a 117-107 triumph over the Dallas Mavericks.

Nikola Vucevic tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds while Alex Caruso had 16 points and six steals for Chicago, who shot 50.6 per cent from the field and 15 of 31 (48.4 per cent) from three-point range.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavericks with 22 points and 12 rebounds while Tim Hardaway Jr had 21 points. Dallas star Luka Doncic had 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds while shooting 6-of-18 from the field and 1-of-6 from three-point range.

DeMar DeRozan, who finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists, scored with 9:18 left in the contest to give the Bulls a 102-85 lead.

Hardaway hit a three-pointer and Doncic followed with a lay-up to pull the Mavericks within 111-99 with 4:20 left, but Chicago were able to maintain a double-digit lead down the stretch.

Ball was 7-of-10 from beyond the arc for the Bulls, who entered the game ranked 29th in the league with 9.5 made three-pointers per game. Dwight Powell and Jalen Brunson scored 12 points apiece for the Mavericks, who have lost their last four meetings against the Bulls.

Washington Wizards 97-94 Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyle Kuzma drained a pair of three-pointers late in the fourth quarter to fuel the Washington Wizards to a 97-94 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Montrezl Harrell recorded 24 points and 11 rebounds off the bench and Kuzma added 22 points to send the Wizards to their third straight win.

Bradley Beal, who entered Wednesday's contest averaging a team-leading 24.2 points per game, was limited to just 13 following a disastrous four-of-19 performance from the floor. He missed his first 10 shots before sinking a step-back jumper and a driving lay-up on consecutive possessions late in the third quarter.

Kuzma sank a wide-open three-pointer to cut the Cavaliers' lead to 93-92 with 26 seconds to play. Cleveland's Ricky Rubio split a pair of free throws to increase his team's advantage, however Kuzma calmly made a three-pointer from the corner to give Washington a one-point lead.

Darius Garland missed a three-pointer with 4.3 seconds to play and Corey Kispert converted a lay-up at the other end to cap the scoring.

Rubio had 20 points off the bench and Garland and rookie Evan Mobley each scored 19 for the Cavaliers, who were denied their first five-game winning streak since March 28-April 5, 2018. Reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Jarrett Allen collected 13 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double.

Brooklyn Nets 123-90 Orlando Magic

James Harden recorded a triple-double, and Kevin Durant continued his torrid scoring pace with 30 points, as the Brooklyn Nets cruised to a 123-90 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Harden finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to help Brooklyn win for the third time on their current six-game road trip. Durant, who entered Wednesday averaging a league-best 29.5 points per game, was nearly perfect from the floor by making 11-of-12 field goals, six of seven free throws and both of his three-point attempts.

Durant has started the season with 12 consecutive games of 20 or more points, a franchise record as well as a personal best.

LaMarcus Aldridge led Brooklyn's bench with 21 points and eight rebounds, while DeAndre' Bembry had 11 points and Jevon Carter contributed 10 points and five assists. Brooklyn starter Joe Harris finished with nine points, including knocking down three three-pointers.

The Nets led 94-75 after three quarters before outscoring Orlando 29-15 in the final period. Brooklyn shot 50.5 per cent from the floor (46-for-91) and 43.2 per cent from three-point range (16-for-37).

Orlando's Cole Anthony came in averaging 20.2 points per game, but he went zero-for-five from three-point range and was limited to 10 points. Terrence Ross scored a team-high 17 points off the bench for Orlando, which went 4-for-33 from beyond the arc. Mo Bamba contributed 14 points and nine rebounds and Franz Wagner chipped in 10 points, seven rebounds and six steals.

Toronto Raptors 88-104 Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists as the Boston Celtics avenged an early-season blowout loss to the visiting Toronto Raptors with a 104-88 win.

Tatum was one of six scorers in double figures for Boston. Dennis Schroder added 20 points, Robert Williams added 16 and 13 rebounds - including a career-high eight offensive boards - and Josh Richardson scored 15 off the bench.

Toronto handed Boston their worst home loss since 2007 in a 115-83 thrashing in the Celtics' home opener on October 22. The win on Wednesday marked the Celtics' first home victory in four tries this season.

Scottie Barnes had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead the Raptors, while Fred VanVleet had 16 points and six assists and OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr scored 14 apiece for Toronto. Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam totalled eight points and seven rebounds in his second game back after missing the team's first 10 games recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown missed his second straight game while sidelined for one to two weeks with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain. Brown said before the game that the injury was "getting better" and that he was "without pain."

Milwaukee Bucks 112-100 New York Knicks

Pat Connaughton hit a career-high seven three-pointers, including three in a span of 95 seconds late in the fourth quarter to fuel a game-ending run as the Milwaukee Bucks held off a furious comeback by the New York Knicks to earn a 112-100 win.

The Bucks, who squandered a 21-point lead in a 113-98 loss to the Knicks on Friday, led by 24 points in the third quarter Wednesday before New York rallied. Fuelled almost entirely by reserves, the Knicks mounted a 40-16 run to tie the game at 89-89 on a three-pointer by Immanuel Quickley with 5:06 left in the fourth quarter.

George Hill answered with a three-pointer to give the Bucks the lead for good. The Knicks twice pulled within a point before Milwaukee, hanging on to a 98-94 lead, grabbed momentum after coach Mike Budenholzer challenged a foul call on Giannis Antetokounmpo with 2:53 left.

Upon review, the foul was changed to a block of a lay-up attempt by Obi Toppin. Antetokounmpo won the subsequent jump ball, and Connaughton drained a three-pointer to begin the Bucks' decisive surge.

Connaughton finished with a game-high 23 points, one shy of his career-high set for the Portland Trail Blazers against the Phoenix Suns on October 18, 2017. Antetokounmpo had 15 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, who have won two straight. Jrue Holiday finished with 18 points while Bobby Portis (17 points) and Grayson Allen (15 points) also got into double digits.

Derrick Rose scored 22 points to lead the bench brigade for the Knicks, Quickley had 18 points while Burks and Toppin finished with 14 points apiece. Julius Randle (16 points) was the only New York starter to reach double figures.

Charlotte Hornets 118-108 Memphis Grizzlies

Kelly Oubre Jr scored 37 points off the bench and the Charlotte Hornets rallied after surrendering a double-digit lead, salvaging the final game of a five-game road trip by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 118-108.

Oubre connected on seven three-point baskets and was 13-for-17 overall from the field as the Hornets snapped a five-game losing streak.

Oubre bailed out the Hornets after Memphis' big third-quarter burst and then he provided more clutch points in the final quarter. He tallied five points in a 33-second span as Charlotte took a 102-93 edge into the final four-and-a-half minutes. Later, he punctuated the victory with two more three-pointers in the last two minutes.

Gordon Hayward was 11-for-11 on foul shots on his way to 25 points, LaMelo Ball supplied 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and Terry Rozier had 11 points to boost the Hornets, who overcame 17 turnovers.

Ja Morant scored 22 of his 32 points in the first half for the Grizzlies. He made 10-of-15 shots from the field in the opening half, with four of the misfirings coming from three-point range. Dillon Brooks notched 20 points in a reserve role and Jaren Jackson Jr added 19 points for Memphis, which was nine-for 38 on threes.

Oklahoma City Thunder 108-100 New Orleans Pelicans

Luguentz Dort scored 27 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 24 as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 108-100.

Darius Bazley scored 14 and Mike Muscala had 12 off the bench for the Thunder. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 33 points and 10 rebounds and Jonas Valanciunas had his 10th straight double-double, finishing with 25 points and 15 rebounds, to lead the Pelicans, who lost their eighth consecutive game and maintained the NBA's worst record. Devonte' Graham added 18 points.

Oklahoma City held a 10-point lead early in the third quarter before Jaxson Hayes' dunk completed a 17-5 run that gave New Orleans a 67-65 lead. The Thunder quickly turned things back in their favour, finishing with a 20-4 run that gave them an 85-71 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Muscala scored five points and added an assist as Oklahoma City increased their lead to 96-75 with less than eight minutes remaining. Alexander-Walker scored 11 points to help the Pelicans pull within 101-96 with 1:08 left, but Gilgeous-Alexander answered with a basket with 51 seconds left.

Indiana Pacers 98-101 Denver Nuggets

Will Barton scored 30 points, Zeke Nnaji had a career-high 19 points, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Indiana Pacers 101-98.

The Pacers had a chance to force overtime after Denver's Bones Hyland split a pair of free throws with six seconds left, but Jeremy Lamb missed a three-point attempt at the horn.

Jeff Green and Hyland scored 12 apiece and Monte Morris had 10 points for the Nuggets, who won their third straight despite not having MVP Nikola Jokic. The NBA suspended Jokic for one game for his hit on Miami's Markieff Morris on Monday night.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 25 points, Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 19 rebounds, TJ McConnell added 16 points and Myles Turner had 13 points and six blocks for Indiana.

The Nuggets led by one midway through the fourth quarter after Barton hit a pair of three-pointers that Brogdon matched each time. Barton sank another three-pointer to put Denver up 90-86, and it was 94-88 before McConnell and Brogdon hit lay-ups to cut the Pacers' deficit to two points with 2:10 remaining.

Gordon and Sabonis traded put-back dunks, and two misses by the Nuggets gave Indiana a chance to tie in the last minute. Green was called for a foul on Sabonis with 42.3 seconds left, but the ruling was overturned on a challenge by coach Michael Malone. Barton then hit a running lay-up with 27.2 seconds left to put Denver ahead by four.

Sacramento Kings 117-136 San Antonio Spurs

Dejounte Murray scored 26 points to lead a balanced San Antonio attack as the Spurs jumped on top early and rolled to a 136-117 win over the visiting Sacramento Kings.

The Spurs led by 14 after one quarter, by as many as 22 in the second period, by 21 points late in the third and by as many as 25 in the fourth while winning for the second time in three games.

Drew Eubanks hit for 18 and Doug McDermott added 17 points for the Spurs, but it was San Antonio's bench that was the difference. Four of the Spurs' reserves -- Thaddeus Young (17 points) and Devin Vassell, Lonnie Walker IV and Bryn Forbes (15 each) combined for 62 of San Antonio's 65 points from non-starters. Keldon Johnson pulled down 12 rebounds for the Spurs.

De'Aaron Fox poured in a game-high 37 points - 24 of those in the second half - to lead the Kings. Davion Mitchell and Chimezie Metu added 13 points apiece, Buddy Hield scored 12 and Richaun Holmes grabbed 12 rebounds for Sacramento, who lost for the third straight game.

Portland Trail Blazers 109-119 Phoenix Suns

Frank Kaminsky scored a career-high 31 points off the bench to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 119-109 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Chris Paul added 21 points and seven assists, JaVale McGee contributed 14 points and eight rebounds and Devin Booker had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Phoenix won their sixth straight game. Kaminsky made 12-of-18 field-goal attempts and collected seven boards while being the difference-maker in the contest.

Damian Lillard scored a season-high 28 points and also had seven rebounds and seven assists but could not prevent Portland from dropping to 0-6 on the road. Norman Powell added 23 points, CJ McCollum had 18 points and seven assists and Larry Nance Jr scored 13 points for the Trail Blazers.

Jae Crowder had 12 points and Mikal Bridges scored 10 for the Suns, who shot 52.1 per cent from the field, including 11 of 28 from three-point range.

Lillard made back-to-back baskets to bring the Trail Blazers within 108-101 with 2:48 remaining but Bridges and Paul hit consecutive three-pointers to make it a 13-point margin with 1:50 left. Booker then connected on a three-pointer to make it 119-104 with 57.3 seconds left as the Suns closed it out.