LeBron James: Stephen Curry is a once-in-a-lifetime player; Warriors guard targets three-point record

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is on the cusp of NBA history as he closes in on Ray Allen's all-time three-point record, needing just 10 more makes from deep to pass the Hall of Famer.

Players around the league will certainly be lauding the two-time MVP once the feat is reached, with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James already delivering high praise.

"I wish I could be there to congratulate him," James told reporters after Friday's win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. "I'll be one of the guys in our league that will congratulate him socially.

"Listen, I know Ray, I know the work that he put into it. And if there's one guy he has to let pass his record, it being Steph, I know Ray is definitely grateful that it would be such a guy like that. Pretty cool accomplishment."

James continued: "We're all witnesses to what Steph Curry has done in his career and the way that he's changed the game. He's a once-in-a-lifetime basketball player."

Curry can tie or pass Allen's mark as early as Saturday when the Warriors visit the Philadelphia 76ers, live on Sky Sports Mix. Golden State's following two games include road contests against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night and the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Image: Stephen Curry and LeBron James embrace following one of their epic NBA Finals battles

James acknowledged that he followed along on Wednesday night when Curry was 16 long balls away from the record.

"I'm literally sitting there doing the calculations in my head. I'm like, '16... okay, I know he's made 12 a few times. Well, if there's someone that can do it, it'll be him.' That just lets you know how incredible he is."

After facing off in four consecutive NBA Finals last decade - with Curry and Golden State winning three of those matchups against the James-led Cleveland Cavaliers - the two superstars have maintained a friendly rivalry over the years.

Watch tonight as Curry bids for the record when the Golden State Warriors take on the Philadelphia 76ers, live on Sky Sports Mix at 1.30am.