NBA all-time greatest jersey: Vote for your favourite shirt from a shortlist compiled by basketball experts

Cast your vote for your All-Time NBA jersey from a shortlist of 10 selected by a panel of European basketball experts

Tuesday 14 December 2021 11:06, UK

The All-Time NBA Dynasty

A panel of European basketball experts have shortlisted their 10 favourite All-time NBA jerseys and now it's time for you to vote for your favourite.

The NBA 75 I Euro Vote is your chance to vote and share your favourite teams, players, jerseys and moments from NBA history and its aim is to celebrate and select European fans' All-Time NBA jersey.

The final All-Time NBA jersey will be announced on NBA Europe social channels on Tuesday, December 21 and voting closing on Monday 20 at 11:59pm GMT.

Voting goes live at 10am on Tuesday, December 14 and you have the opportunity to choose between 10 All-Time NBA jerseys.

Take a look and cast your vote here.

Jaydee Dyer asks Mo Mooncey and BJ Armstrong to share some of their favourite jerseys of all time

