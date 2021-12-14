NBA all-time greatest jersey: Vote for your favourite shirt from a shortlist compiled by basketball experts

A panel of European basketball experts have shortlisted their 10 favourite All-time NBA jerseys and now it's time for you to vote for your favourite.
The NBA 75 I Euro Vote is your chance to vote and share your favourite teams, players, jerseys and moments from NBA history and its aim is to celebrate and select European fans' All-Time NBA jersey.
The final All-Time NBA jersey will be announced on NBA Europe social channels on Tuesday, December 21 and voting closing on Monday 20 at 11:59pm GMT.
Voting goes live at 10am on Tuesday, December 14 and you have the opportunity to choose between 10 All-Time NBA jerseys.
Take a look and cast your vote here.
