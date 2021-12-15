Stephen Curry breaks Ray Allen's record to become NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers made

Stephen Curry became the NBA's all-time leader in career 3-pointers during the Golden State Warriors' 105-96 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden by hitting a pair of first-quarter triples to move past Ray Allen and seize the top spot.

Curry broke the 3-point record over the course of 789 games, which is 511 fewer games than it took Allen (1,300) to reach the milestone. Curry has said that after he broke the record, everything else would "just be about how far can you push it."

Well, Curry now needs to knock down just 26 more 3-pointers to reach 3,000 for his career, a threshold no player in NBA history has reached.

On Tuesday, Curry wasted no time launching his first deep ball, a 29-footer barely one minute into the game that gave the Warriors a 5-2 lead. The record-setting bucket came at the 7:32 mark, and officials promptly stopped the game so the packed house at Madison Square Garden could properly acknowledge Curry's historic milestone.

Curry walked around the court hugging several people, then sat down on the bench before sharing a long moment with teammate Draymond Green. Curry also embraced former record-holder Allen, while childhood idol Reggie Miller - on the call for TNT - filmed the historic event with a smartphone.

Celebrities on hand for the MSG moment included musician Alicia Keys, former NFL star and TV host Michael Strahan, comedian Pete Davidson and Steph's parents, Dell and Sonya Curry.

Travel issues for the Warriors getting to Madison Square Garden only heightened the drama. After Golden State edged the Indiana Pacers on Monday to avoid consecutive losses for the first time all season, Kerr and a few players took care of postgame interviews.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Golden State Warriors' trip to the New York Knicks

But the Warriors soon received news about mechanical issues affecting their chartered plane. That forced the team to hang around Gainbridge Fieldhouse for approximately an hour, according to Kerr, as they awaited word on whether the Warriors would even be able to fly out of Indianapolis.

Negative. So, the Warriors loaded up the buses and headed back to The Conrad hotel to spend another night in town. They didn't depart Indianapolis until 10.35am on Tuesday for a 7.30pm tip at Madison Square Garden.

Kerr accurately predicted the travel woes wouldn't affect the team.

Still, in the first two games of Golden State's current five-game road trip, Curry had connected on just 8 of 29 from 3-point range. Kerr attributed that to a combination of opponents selling out to stop Curry, who he believes had been "pressing" somewhat.

"Everybody's been playing us well over the last week or so, especially every team seemingly is trying to keep Steph from getting the record," Kerr said just before Tuesday's tipoff. "So, defenses have been really sharp against us. It's good to be back in this position where we have a really good record and teams are getting up to play us again. It's a good position to be in, but it means we've got to be prepared every night.

Image: Curry beats his chest after breaking the record

"Every team has been especially attached to Steph and on-guard. They've all done a really good job defensively the last week or so. We haven't really had a good shooting night in a while. Steph hasn't, and we haven't. So we're kind of due."

Curry lit up the Knicks for 11 3-pointers at Madison Square Garden back on February 27, which ranks as the most in NBA history in that arena by an opposing player. Allen drilled eight 3s at the Garden back in 2002. In the postseason, both Allen (8) and Miller (6) rank among the top three in 3-pointers made by a visitor in a playoff game at Madison Square Garden.

Kerr even admitted that perhaps Curry's story transcends sports.

"It's definitely a story that rings true to a lot of people who aren't huge basketball fans," Kerr said. "Steph appeals to everyone, not just hardcore fans who are looking at his 3-point percentage. I think fans are attracted to him just because of his humility, his story and how hard he's had to work. So, from that standpoint, it transcends sports somewhat.

"I just think it's a great testament to someone who is gifted, but who has earned everything through work. Beyond the gifts that he was given, he had to work so hard. And he's always been so gracious and aware of how many people helped him along the way. That's one of my favourite things about him."