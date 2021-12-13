Chicago Bulls: Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors games postponed due to coronavirus cases

Chicago Bulls' next two scheduled games have been postponed by the NBA after 10 positive coronavirus cases were recorded among their squad.

The postponements are the first in the NBA this season, with Bulls saying that "additional staff members" are also in quarantine.

A statement from the NBA side read: "The Chicago Bulls' next two games, Tuesday, Dec. 14 against the Detroit Pistons and Thursday, Dec. 16 at Toronto, have been postponed.

"Ten Bulls players, along with additional staff members, are currently in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols."

The Bulls were down the league-minimum roster size for Tuesday's scheduled game against the Pistons.

For now, the next date on the schedule for the Bulls is Sunday, December 19 at home against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Chicago forward Alize Johnson was the latest to test positive for COVID-19, dropping the Bulls to eight active players, and Johnson is the 10th Bull to enter the health and safety protocols.

The Bulls hoped to have Coby White out of protocols and available to play Tuesday night against the Pistons. White started cardio scanning on Sunday.

White was the first player to test positive during the ongoing outbreak. The Bulls felt they might also have Javonte Green for the Pistons game before it was postponed.

However, ESPN reported that the Chicago Department of Public Health had concerns about the Bulls playing this week, influencing the NBA's decision.

Other Bulls in the health and safety protocol include Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Troy Brown Jr., Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson.

Alize Johnson, 25, is playing just 7.6 minutes per game, averaging 1.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16 games this season. He played just five minutes in Chicago's loss to Miami on Saturday and didn't take a shot.