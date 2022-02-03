Anthony Davis leads Los Angeles Lakers to late win over Portland Trail Blazers

Anthony Davis scored 30 points and Carmelo Anthony added 24 as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers.

Davis had 19 points and seven of his 15 rebounds in the final 12 minutes as the Lakers returned home with a win after going 2-4 on their Eastern road trip.

Norman Powell led the Trail Blazers with 30 points and tied a season high with five three-pointers. Anfernee Simons added 19 points and Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Portland has dropped three straight and five of their last six.

Wednesday night's NBA results Portland Trail Blazers 94-99 Los Angeles Lakers

Washington Wizards 106-103 Philadelphia 76ers

Memphis Grizzlies 120-108 New York Knicks

OKC Thunder 120-114 Dallas Mavericks (OT)

Denver Nuggets 104-108 Utah Jazz

Cleveland Cavaliers 104-115 Houston Rockets

Charlotte Hornets 107-113 Boston Celtics

Orlando Magic 119-118 Indiana Pacers

Kuzma, Dinwiddie star as Wizards shock Sixers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Washington Wizards' clash with the Philadelphia 76ers in Week 16 of the NBA

Spencer Dinwiddie scored the go-ahead bucket with 1:30 left and had a triple-double to lead the Washington Wizards to a 106-103 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Dinwiddie had 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points to help the Wizards snap a six-game losing streak.

Montrezl Harrell hit a 16-footer for a 102-98 lead and blew kisses to the Philly crowd heading into a timeout. The Wizards won with Bradley Beal sidelined for at least a week with an injured left wrist.

Joel Embiid had 27 points and 14 rebounds for the 76ers.

Morant, Jackson Jr lead Grizzlies past Knicks

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies' visit to the New York Knicks in Week 16 of the NBA

Jaren Jackson Jr had 26 points and 10 rebounds and Ja Morant added 23 points and nine assists as Memphis beat New York 120-108.

Morant had some of his usual high-flying highlight plays, but shot just 9 for 27 from the field, missing all six three-point attempts.

But the Grizzlies go well beyond their first-time All-Star. Rookie Ziaire Williams scored a season-high 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting, while Jackson, Desmond Bane and De'Anthony Melton all hit four three-pointers.

Evan Fournier scored 30 points for the Knicks.

Nets losing streak extends to six with defeat to Kings

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Brooklyn Nets' trip to the Sacramento Kings in Week 16 of the NBA

Tyrese Haliburton scored seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter as Sacramento handed Brooklyn its sixth consecutive loss, 112-101.

Harrison Barnes scored 19 points and Haliburton had 11 assists for a double-double to help the Kings stop a seven-game skid. Buddy Hield and Davion Mitchell scored 18 apiece.

Nic Claxton had a career-high 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Brooklyn. James Harden, who has been nursing a sore right hand and a hamstring injury, was held to four points, his fewest since scoring five against Chicago on May 15, 2021.

The Nets' skid is their longest since a seven-game slide December 26, 2019, to January 7, 2020. Brooklyn, who played at NBA-best Phoenix on Tuesday night, have not won since beating the Spurs in San Antonio on January 21.

Doncic 40-piece cannot stop Mavs losing to Thunder in OT

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Oklahoma City Thunder's visit to the Dallas Mavericks in Week 16 of the NBA

Lu Dort scored 30 points, including 14 straight for Oklahoma City in overtime, and rookie Tre Mann added a career-best 29 in a 120-114 victory over Dallas.

The Thunder won their second consecutive game for their first winning streak since taking three straight from December 18-22.

Luka Doncic scored 40 points for the Mavericks in the opener of a six-game homestand, their longest of the season.

Forrest's career game leads Jazz to win over Nuggets

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the clash between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz in Week 16 of the NBA

Trent Forrest had career highs of 18 points and eight assists to lead Utah past Denver Nuggets 108-104.

Mike Conley added 17 points, and Rudy Gay, Royce O'Neale, and Bojan Bogdanovic had 15 points apiece.

Utah won for just the third time in 14 games. The Jazz swept the season series 4-0.

Bryn Forbes scored 26 points for Denver. Nikola Jokic sat out because of a toe injury.

Rockets beat Cavs as rookies Green and Mobley impress

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Cleveland Cavaliers' trip to the Houston Rockets in Week 16 of the NBA

Christian Wood and rookie Jalen Green each scored 21 points as Houston beat Cleveland 115-104 to snap an 11-game home skid.

Cleveland rookie Evan Mobley had a career-high 29 points and added 12 rebounds.

Kevin Porter Jr added 16 points with seven assists for Houston and Garrison Mathews had 16 points off the bench.

Kevin Love had 21 points with 13 rebounds for the Cavaliers and Cedi Osman scored 13.

Celtics win third straight, beating Hornets

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets' trip to the Boston Celtics in Week 16 of the NBA

Josh Richardson made six three-pointers and scored 23 points, while Jayson Tatum hit two key free throws and finished with 19 points as Boston held off Charlotte 113-107.

Marcus Smart scored 22 points, and Jaylen Brown added 15 to help Boston win their third straight game.

LaMelo Ball had a career-best 38 points for Charlotte.

Magic continue upturn in form, beating Pacers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Orlando Magic's visit to the Indiana Pacers in Week 16 of the NBA

Gary Harris scored 22 points and Wendell Carter Jr had 19 points and 18 rebounds to help Orlando rally past Indiana 119-118.

Harris scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including two key three-pointers.

Caris LeVert led the Pacers with 26 points, and rookie Terry Taylor had 24 points and 16 rebounds.