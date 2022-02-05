Luka Doncic's 33-point triple-double leads Dallas Mavericks to victory over Philadelphia 76ers

Luka Doncic had 33 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists for his 44th career triple-double as Dallas rallied from a 16-point, second-quarter deficit and beat Philadelphia.

The game was delayed 44 minutes midway through the first period when one of the rims was determined to be crooked.

Boban jumps up to take a look at the crooked rim like a TV repair man. pic.twitter.com/66dUK8LRFo — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) February 5, 2022

Reggie Bullock scored 20 points, including two clutch 3-pointers down the stretch, for Dallas. Jalen Brunson added 19 points for the Mavericks, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Joel Embiid had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the 76ers, who have lost two straight games for the first time since a three-game skid in mid-December. Dallas native Tyrese Maxey added 18 points.

Friday night's NBA results Philadelphia 76ers 98-107 Dallas Mavericks

Chicago Bulls 122-115 Indiana Pacers

Atlanta Hawks 114-125 Toronto Raptors

Brooklyn Nets 102-125 Utah Jazz

Cleveland Cavaliers 102-101 Charlotte Hornets

Houston Rockets 106-131 San Antonio Spurs

Boston Celtics 102-93 Detroit Pistons

OKC Thunder - Portland Trail Blazers

New Orleans Pelicans 113-105 Denver Nuggets

Vucevic, DeRozan both top 30 as Bulls beat Pacers

Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 36 points and had 17 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 31 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Vucevic went 16 of 21 from the field and had four assists and three blocks to help Eastern Conference-leading Chicago win for the four time in six games. All-Star Zach LaVine sat out because of back spasms.

Rookie Ayo Dosunmu, the 38th pick in last year's draft, had a superb double-double of 15 points and 14 assists.

Caris LeVert had a season-high 42 points for Indiana. The recently signed Terry Taylor had 21 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

Siakam drops 33 as Raptors win fifth straight, beating Hawks

Pascal Siakam matched his season high with 33 points as the Toronto Raptors beat the Atlanta Hawks for a fifth straight victory.

The Raptors also beat the Hawks 106-100 in Atlanta on Monday night.

Fred VanVleet had 26 points and 11 assists, whilst Gray Trent Jr. had 19 points and Scottie Barnes 16 with nine rebounds.

De'Andre Hunter and John Collins each scored 23 points for Atlanta, and Trae Young had 22 points and 13 assists. Atlanta is 8-2 in its last 10, losing only to Toronto.

Both teams were playing the second night of a back-to-back. Young was coming off a 43-point performance Thursday night in a 124-115 home victory over NBA-leading Phoenix.

Jazz consign Nets to seventh straight loss

Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points in his return from a concussion that sidelined him for eight games, Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points and Utah routed short-handed Brooklyn.

Utah scored for first 10 points in its third wire-to-wire victory of the season to send the Nets to a season-high seventh straight loss, a factor compounded by the bombshell news that James Harden could be set to leave the franchise which broke before the game.

Mitchell shot 8 for 10 from the floor and had six 3-pointers and six assists in 22 minutes.

Brooklyn rookie Cam Thomas had a career-high 30 points. The Nets were without James Harden (hamstring), Kevin Durant (knee), LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) and Joe Harris (ankle).

Cavs edge close battle with Hornets

Kevin Love made two free throws with 1.2 seconds left and scored 25 points and Cleveland held on beat Charlotte.

Jarrett Allen had a career-high 29 points and 22 rebounds, and Love scored 22 of his points in the second half as the Cavaliers overcame a bizarre technical foul on bench player Ed Davis with 4:44 left in the fourth quarter.

Davis, who was on the Cavaliers' bench in warmups and never played, interfered with Terry Rozier's 3-point attempt by swatting at his arm, apparently thinking the play was over. Replays appeared to show a whistle had blown before Rozier attempted the shot. Davis was whistled for a technical. However, officials credited Rozier with a successful 3-pointer - even though the ball never went in - and he made the free throw for the technical, cutting the Cavaliers' lead to six.

Terry Rozier scored 24 points for Charlotte, LaMelo Ball added 15.

Johnson drops 28 as Spurs defeat Rockets

Keldon Johnson had 28 points and San Antonio punctuated Zach Collins' return from a nearly two-year absence with a victory over Houston.

Collins had 10 points to help San Antonio snap a three-game skid. The 7-foot former Gonzaga star had not played an NBA game since Aug. 15, 2020, with the Portland Trail Blazers. He had two operations on his left foot over the 10 months and signed with the Spurs in the offseason.

Josh Christopher had 23 points for Houston.

Tatum leads Celtics in victory over Pistons

Jayson Tatum scored 24 points in 28 minutes and Boston beat Detroit for its fourth straight victory and sixth in seven games.

Jaylen Brown had 13 points and Robert Williams III had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Boston held Detroit to a season-low points total in the first half, leading 46-31 at the break.

Hamidou Diallo had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Detroit, while Saddiq Bey also scored 21 as the Pistons lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Dort impresses again as Thunder beat Blazers

Luguentz Dort had 23 points and Oklahoma City held off Portland for its first three-game winning streak since December.

The Thunder trailed by as many as 10 points in the third quarter but closed the gap in the fourth and pulled ahead 88-82 on Josh Giddey's basket with 5:45 left.

CJ McCollum and Anfernee Simons led Portland with 19 points apiece.

Portland was short-handed after trading Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers earlier on Friday for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, rookie Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick.

Jones, Ingram star as Pelicans down Nuggets

Herbert Jones scored 18 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, Brandon Ingram had 23 points and 12 assists and New Orleans sent Denver to its third straight loss.

Jaxson Hayes added 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans.

Denver's Nikola Jokic returned after a one-game absence with a sore toe and had 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, but was limited to 10 shots.