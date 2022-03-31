What NBA basketball is on Sky Sports this week? Rundown of live TV games and which channels they are on

The penultimate week of regular season action starts with a quality double-header on Thursday night – with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Brooklyn Nets kicking things off, and then the Utah Jazz host the Los Angeles Lakers.

It's certainly a strong start to the week and it's followed this weekend by a Saturday where four Eastern Conference teams with playoff aspirations are in action.

The Charlotte Hornets (40-37 - ninth) head to the Philadelphia 76ers, who are looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats which leaves them 2.0 games back from the Miami Heat in the top seed spot. The Nets are then in action again, heading to Atlanta (39-37 - 10th).

On Sunday, Milwaukee also appear for a second time this weekend, when they host the Dallas Mavericks. A bit of Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Luka Doncic action should certainly be tasty.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic signs off the weekend slate as the Denver Nuggets face an LA Lakers team hoping to have LeBron James and Anthony Davis back from injury.

The Sunday double-header will be streamed live on the Sky Sports website and YouTube page from 6pm – users in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland will be able to watch for free.

Full list of upcoming games

Thursday, March 31 (late night)

Image: Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles the ball

Live NBA: Milwaukee Bucks @ Brooklyn Nets

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena at 12.30am on Thursday night/Friday morning

Live NBA: LA Lakers @ Utah Jazz

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena at 3am on Thursday night/Friday morning

Saturday, April 2

Live NBA: Charlotte Hornets @ Philadelphia 76ers

Sky Sports Arena at 5.30pm on Saturday evening

Live NBA: Brooklyn Nets @ Atlanta Hawks

Sky Sports Arena at 12.30am on Saturday night/Sunday morning

Sunday, April 3 – both games also live on Sky Sports stream

Live NBA: Dallas Mavericks @ Milwaukee Bucks

Sky Sports Arena at 6pm on Sunday evening

Live NBA: Denver Nuggets @ LA Lakers

Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Arena at 8.30pm on Sunday evening

Thursday, April 7 (late night)

Live NBA: Boston Celtics @ Milwaukee Bucks

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena at 12.30am on Thursday night/Friday morning

Live NBA: LA Lakers @ Golden State Warriors

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena at 3am on Thursday night/Friday morning

Saturday, April 9

Live NBA: New Orleans Pelicans @ Memphis Grizzlies

Live on Sky Sports - times and channel(s) TBC

Sunday, April 10

Live NBA: LA Lakers @ Denver Nuggets

Live on Sky Sports - times and channel(s) TBC

Live NBA: Golden State Warriors @ New Orleans Pelicans

Live on Sky Sports - times and channel(s) TBC

The rush of live NBA games (TV listings here) continues on Sky Sports this week, subscribe to watch the live action.