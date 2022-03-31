What NBA basketball is on Sky Sports this week? Rundown of live TV games and which channels they are on

Sky Sports shows numerous of NBA basketball games every week and will continue to do so during the NBA playoffs – here is a list of the upcoming action
Thursday 31 March 2022 21:35, UK
The penultimate week of regular season action starts with a quality double-header on Thursday night – with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Brooklyn Nets kicking things off, and then the Utah Jazz host the Los Angeles Lakers.
It's certainly a strong start to the week and it's followed this weekend by a Saturday where four Eastern Conference teams with playoff aspirations are in action.
The Charlotte Hornets (40-37 - ninth) head to the Philadelphia 76ers, who are looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats which leaves them 2.0 games back from the Miami Heat in the top seed spot. The Nets are then in action again, heading to Atlanta (39-37 - 10th).
On Sunday, Milwaukee also appear for a second time this weekend, when they host the Dallas Mavericks. A bit of Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Luka Doncic action should certainly be tasty.
Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic signs off the weekend slate as the Denver Nuggets face an LA Lakers team hoping to have LeBron James and Anthony Davis back from injury.
The Sunday double-header will be streamed live on the Sky Sports website and YouTube page from 6pm – users in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland will be able to watch for free.
Live NBA: Milwaukee Bucks @ Brooklyn Nets
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena at 12.30am on Thursday night/Friday morning
Live NBA: LA Lakers @ Utah Jazz
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena at 3am on Thursday night/Friday morning
Live NBA: Charlotte Hornets @ Philadelphia 76ers
Sky Sports Arena at 5.30pm on Saturday evening
Live NBA: Brooklyn Nets @ Atlanta Hawks
Sky Sports Arena at 12.30am on Saturday night/Sunday morning
Live NBA: Dallas Mavericks @ Milwaukee Bucks
Sky Sports Arena at 6pm on Sunday evening
Live NBA: Denver Nuggets @ LA Lakers
Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Arena at 8.30pm on Sunday evening
Live NBA: Boston Celtics @ Milwaukee Bucks
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena at 12.30am on Thursday night/Friday morning
Live NBA: LA Lakers @ Golden State Warriors
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena at 3am on Thursday night/Friday morning
Live NBA: New Orleans Pelicans @ Memphis Grizzlies
Live on Sky Sports - times and channel(s) TBC
Live NBA: LA Lakers @ Denver Nuggets
Live on Sky Sports - times and channel(s) TBC
Live NBA: Golden State Warriors @ New Orleans Pelicans
Live on Sky Sports - times and channel(s) TBC
