Devin Booker out 'indefinitely' with hamstring strain suffered in Phoenix Suns' Game 2 loss

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker is out 'indefinitely' after suffering a right hamstring injury in Game 2 of the Phoenix's first-round series with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Suns announced Booker has a mild right hamstring strain and "there is no timetable for his return".

Booker sustained the injury in Tuesday's Game 2, which the Suns lost 125-114 to even the series 1-1. Game 3 of the series is Friday and Game 4 is Sunday with both taking place in New Orleans.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Booker is "unlikely" to play in the next two games but could still return during the series.

Booker was spectacular in the first half on Tuesday, finishing with 31 points (12-for-19 shooting) before suffering his injury and leaving the game in the third quarter.

On the possession before he departed, Booker jumped to contest a fastbreak dunk by New Orleans' Jaxson Hayes, but it was not immediately clear he was hurt. The Suns trailed 77-74 with 4 minutes, 35 seconds left in the quarter when he departed.

Landry Shamet, who did not play in Game 1 of the series, subbed in for Booker and finished with five points on 2-for-3 shooting in 11 minutes.

Booker returned at the beginning of the fourth quarter wearing warmups and never re-entered the game. He missed multiple games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury.

After the game, there was not much of an update on how long Booker would be out as he needed an MRI on Wednesday to determine the severity of the injury. Suns guard Chris Paul said the injury was no excuse for the Game 2 loss.

"We've got guys that are more than capable of stepping up," Paul said. "Book was killing. He was having a big-time game, but it is what it is."

Booker, who will secure some MVP votes this season, was instrumental in top-seeded Phoenix's 110-99 Game 1 victory, scoring 25 points to go along with eight rebounds and six assists.

This is Booker's second career playoff appearance after helping guide the Suns reach the Finals last season - the franchise's first since 1993. Overall, he is averaging 28 points, three rebounds and 4.5 assists in the playoffs after posting 26.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 4.8 apg during the regular season.

"If we have to play without Book, next man up and we've done that all year long," coach Monty Williams said after the game, per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

