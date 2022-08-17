NBA announces 2022-23 regular season schedule

The NBA has released the schedule for the 2022-23 regular season and it's one that contains 82 games per team.

The 77th NBA regular season will start on Tuesday, October 18 and conclude on Sunday, April 9 2023.

The 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament will take place from April 11-14, 2023, followed by the start of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 15. Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals is scheduled to be played on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The regular season will commence with the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the reigning Eastern Conference champions, Boston Celtics. In the second game, the defending NBA champions, Golden State Warriors will host Los Angeles Lakers.

The day after on October 19, Memphis Grizzlies will host New York Knicks and the second game will be a rematch of a 2022 Western Conference semi-finals series, with Dallas Mavericks visiting Phoenix Suns.

All 30 teams will play the day before Election Day in the US, in a bid to encourage fans to make plans to vote. No games have therefore been scheduled for Election Day on November 8.

Later in the season, five games will be played on Christmas Day for the 15th year in a row. The 75th edition of the NBA on Christmas Day will tip off on ESPN as the Knicks host the 76ers.

The Grizzlies will be making their Christmas Day debut when they visit the Warriors in another 2022 Western Conference semi-finals rematch.

A new highlight of the regular-season schedule will be 'NBA Rivals Week' during the week commencing January 23, 2023. It will be a week featuring both classic and budding rivalries.

The 2022-23 season will also feature the return of NBA Global Games, with two regular-season games being played outside of the US and Canada.

The NBA Mexico City Game 2022 will see the Heat face the Spurs on Saturday, December 17 at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The NBA Paris Game 2023 will feature a match-up between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, January 19 at the Accor Arena in Paris.

All 30 teams will play on the final day of the regular season which is due to take place on Sunday, April 9, 2023.