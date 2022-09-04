Giannis Antetokounmpo clash provides dream way for Great Britain legend Dan Clark to break all-time caps record

Great Britain power forward Dan Clark is about to break the men's national team's all-time caps record in a EuroBasket clash featuring one of the all-time greats of the sport.

A talented Greece team containing two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, and many people's choice for best player in the sport, Giannis Antetokounmpo lie in wait for Clark and his Great Britain team-mates as they take to the floor in Monday afternoon's clash at Mediolanum Forum in Milan for what will be his 117th cap.

Unsurprisingly, a host of NBA greats with British connections have paid tribute to the 33-year-old, who is a hugely-popular figure within basketball circles in Spain, where he has played most of his professional career, and here in the UK.

Image: Milwaukee Bucks legend Giannis Antetokounmpo is part of the Greece squad for EuroBasket

NBA title-winning coach Nick Nurse, former NBA All-Star Luol Deng and current Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch - who coached Team GB, with Nurse as his assistant, at London 2012 – were among those who congratulated Clark for his achievement.

The player himself though, although proud, is unassuming about his achievement.

"GB basketball has always been more about the team than me, or about anyone else who's been involved in it," Clark said. "It's an individual achievement rather than a team one but ever since the first game in 2009 it's been a great journey, one I'm extremely proud of, but it's never been the end goal to be the leading caps guy. It's just been to enjoy the journey and get as much out of it as possible, especially for the team.

Image: Nick Nurse (left) and Chris Finch (right) have both worked with Clark during his career

"Lifetime relationships are formed. I still speak to a lot of ex-players, a lot of ex-coaches, and it's just such a great thing to have, getting to meet all these different people from different places in the world. I hope people recognise that the dedication, the commitment, not just to the national team and playing games, but just to the general commitment and dedication to the game of basketball, the way I've played it in the right way."

Deng, who played with Clark on the national team between 2010 and 2012, said: "Dan, huge congratulations to you on getting 117 caps. It is an amazing accomplishment and all I can think of is back in the days when we were playing together: who would've thought that you'd be playing for so long!?

"This is a testament to how much you love the game, how much you love your country and the work that you put in. I know we're all proud of you but you should be so proud of yourself for this accomplishment. I can't wait to see you and give you a huge hug because I'm super, super proud of you, brother!"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nurse, Luol Deng and Finch all congratulate Clark for breaking the Team GB all-time caps record

Nurse, who won the NBA title in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors where he is still head coach, added: "True credit to you, Dan, for your commitment to your country, your love of the sport, the passion with which you played, I am very proud of you as I know many, many are. You've touched many people's lives in a positive manner and for that I thank you, congratulate you and wish you well."

Clark is a 6ft 11in big man, who is an elite passer with a history of excellence from beyond the arc. The London-born star is the GB team's overall top scorer, is the only player with over 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in the history of the national team. He also has the record for the most blocks (in the men's game), three-pointers made and is approaching the all-time record for steals.

Image: Power forward Clark in action for Great Britain against Greece during the World Cup Qualifiers in June

The statistics bear out the elite and varied nature of his game and since making his debut for Great Britain in 2009, Clark has represented the national team at all five of their EuroBasket appearances as well as at the London 2012 Olympics, where he was coached by Timberwolves head coach Finch.

"It is a remarkable accomplishment and I couldn't be more excited for you," Finch said, in an impassioned video message. "I'd also like to thank you personally for everything you gave to the programme, particularly when I was involved.

"Your performance at the Olympics, especially playing through a pretty severely sprained ankle, was really quite inspiring, so continued good luck."

That latter comment underlines why Clark has been able to rack up so many caps, as he gets set to surpass the previous record of 116 held by Eric Boateng. He is a powerful and skilled player, but is also tough – described by those who know him best as a "warrior" who would "do anything to win". Or, as Clark himself says, it is all about "enjoying the grind".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Clark talks about his journey in the sport as he breaks the Team GB all-time caps record

"It's enjoying the days that no one wants to practise, enjoying the days that no one wants to show up and lift weights and stuff like that," Clark said. "I find that incredibly enjoyable. You know, pushing yourself getting the most out [of yourself], how much juice can you get out of your body, out of your mind, out of your game.

"That's the part that I've really enjoyed about the game and about my journey so far in my professional career and with the national team. I think that that level of dedication and commitment to anything I've done will hopefully stand out."

Three-time NBA champion assistant coach and head coach of the GB men's team between 2013 and 2017, Joe Prunty, goes a step further, describing Clark's commitment as "unparalleled".

Now approaching the veteran stage of his storied career, which after he went undrafted in the 2010 NBA Draft has seen him go on to play for a dozen professional clubs, Clark very much has his mind on the future of the game and growing basketball – but that has been the case for a long time, as Prunty explains.

"The discussions that we've had on how to improve British Basketball, how to build more grassroots programmes to encourage more and more kids to play, you've been a tremendous example of committing to the programme and sticking with it," Prunty said.

"It hasn't always been easy, but you've continued to battle through. I'm proud of you, I'm happy for you, this is a tremendous accomplishment, and I know you're going to go even further beyond just breaking the record, but that is a testament again to you and how you've handled yourself through the years."

So far in EuroBasket, the Great Britain team have suffered a couple of heavy defeats and no doubt a Greek team containing Giannis will likely have too much punch for Clark on his milestone appearance, but it does not diminish the achievement of a player who has battled adversity throughout his career to achieve the caps record.

Spain head coach Sergio Scariolo summed up how Clark has never allowed injuries to derail his desire to compete.

"I had the opportunity to coach him for unfortunately just a short period as he got injured when I signed him eight years ago for Saski Baskonia," Scariolo said.

"That could have been a great turning point for his career, and although unfortunately bad luck meant we couldn't work together as we'd wished, I can tell you that Dan's reputation as a basketball player, as a great professional and a team-mate has been one of the best I have ever heard of, so I hope he enjoys this moment."