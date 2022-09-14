Detroit Pistons - Fan perspective on the big talking points

Dallas Mavericks fan Jamie Smith assesses the 2021-22 season for his team, and then casts an eye ahead to 2022-23.

Where my love for the NBA and the Pistons came from...

In an era dominated by the Lakers and Celtics, there was only one way for me to go... the 'Bad Boys'. My name is Daren Dalmedo and I have supported the Detroit Pistons for over 30 years. When I have the time, I like engaging with the online Pistons community and I run a Twitter account called Detroit Pistons UK (@pistonsUKgroup).

In the late 80s, I was drawn in by the toughness and the 'Detroit versus Everybody' mentality of the team led by late head coach Chuck Daly. Every player had their unique skillset and character, from the silky moves of Isiah Thomas, the sharp shooting of Joe Dumars to the no-holds-barred attitude of Ricky Mahorn and Billy Laimbeer. They created a new genre of 'no nonsense' basketball that ended the dominance of the Celtics and Lakers, and, as is well-documented, made Michael Jordan the player he became in the 90s. This all culminated in back-to-back championships in the late eighties.

The Pistons last won a championship in 2004 and last won a playoff game in 2008. For a historic franchise like the Pistons, it has been a very disappointing period. Things are changing though. For the first time in a generation, and since Troy Weaver became General Manager, it feels like the Pistons are turning a corner. Weaver is many people's favourite Piston. He has done a tremendous job in turning around the roster with astute draft picks and player trades. He has labelled the project as a restoration, not a rebuild.

Having secured the first pick in the 2021 Draft, Weaver had a decision to make. He could be drawn into drafting Jalen Green's high-scoring upside or the overall leadership qualities of Cade Cunningham. In order to restore the dynasty, leadership on the floor was needed and Cade Cunningham subsequently become the Pistons' new star and the face of Detroit sports.

Grade for last season: B

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey scored career-highs of 51 points and 10 3-pointers in win over Orlando Magic

The Pistons have one of the NBA's youngest rosters and Cunningham in his first season in 2021 was ably supported by 2020 draft class members, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey, both of whom made the all-rookie team the previous season.

Led by Cunningham in 2021-2022 the Pistons' focus was the development of the young core. Detroit's record for the 2021-2022 season was 23 wins and 59 losses. Such a low win record for many franchises would have been disappointing, but not for the Pistons. The young core benefitted from a lot of playing time while being supported and guided by veterans such as Cory Joseph, Rodney McGruder and Kelly Olynyk. Bey enhanced his status in the league and even had a 51-point game in March versus the Orlando Magic. Meanwhile, Stewart improved his shooting range, a key skill he needs to develop to stretch the floor as a center and allow him to play minutes as a power forward from time to time.

Cunningham had a great season and was much improved after the All-Star break, where he was MVP in the Rising Stars game. After March, he averaged 21.1 points, 6.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 20 games. He did not win Rookie of the Year but finished third in the voting and made the All-Rookie first team.

Not all of the young core has developed at the same rate, with Frenchman Killian Hayes struggling at points during the season. Hayes needs to develop his shot to support his high defensive IQ and elite passing ability. Hayes will likely lead the second unit in the upcoming season, in what is a pivotal year for him from a contract perspective. Overall, the Pistons' grade for the 2021-2022 season would be a 'B'. The team's development targets were met but we must also factor in that the team only had 23 wins.

Points of note from the 2022 NBA Draft

The Pistons picked fifth in the 2022 draft and selected Jaden Ivey out of Purdue University. Ivey was labelled the best point/off guard in the draft class. He is very athletic which is key to the Pistons' roster composition. Aside from Hamidou Diallo, the Pistons lack athleticism and Ivey provides this in abundance. He has the skillset to be a regular in the weekly best plays list and if he can develop his shooting, his ceiling is very high. Weaver's smart moves also allowed the Pistons to pick up 18-year-old Jalen Duren with the 13th pick. Duren is an incredibly strong 6'11", 250-lb center with high athletic ability. The Pistons are very excited about his potential, and he will feature in the Pistons rotation in the upcoming season.

Assessing the offseason for the Pistons

Weaver made a trade to use cap space and acquire picks with the New York Knicks. As a result, the Knicks sent Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, two future second-round picks and $6 million in cash to the Pistons. Both Burks and Noel are only guaranteed their contracts for the upcoming season as the Pistons will have team options on their contracts for 2023-2024. It is unlikely the Pistons will pick up these options and instead opt for the cap space flexibility instead.

The only other notable movement in the market came when the Pistons resigned Marvin Bagley III to a three-year, $37.5m deal. Bagley, who was selected second in the 2018 draft by the Sacramento Kings averaged 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 18 games with the Pistons since he was traded in by Weaver in February 2022. Many in the Pistons community believe this contract is an overpay, however, Bagley has upside, and the contract is very trade-friendly should Weaver want to include him in any trade deal.

Detroit also used cap space to acquire Kevin Knox. Knox was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. He has not lived up to his potential. Recruiting former lottery picks that have not lived up to expectations on risk-free contracts has become part of the Pistons strategy under Weaver. These low-risk gambles carry big upsides especially during midseason trade discussions with playoff contending teams.

The Pistons' aims for next season

Image: Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart goes to the basket as Orlando Magic guard RJ Hampton defends

Weaver's targets for next season remained unchanged and next season will be a development season again - although with a higher win ratio expected. Shrewd trading has provided the Pistons with a lot of cap flexibility and should allow them to be big players in the 2023 offseason. The Pistons could have up to $69m in cap space (excluding the Pistons 2023 first-round draft pick salary). This cap space will give Weaver the chance to add stars to a more experienced young roster and alter the team targets to aim for the playoffs.

The 2022-2023 season will be exciting for the Pistons. Will we see a lineup of Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Stewart and Duren at some point? That talented group has an average age of 20.4 years old! As a Pistons fan I am looking forward to seeing these young talented guys develop together. They will make mistakes along the way, no doubt, but it will be fun. I do not expect the Pistons to reach the playoffs next season. Achieving near 30 wins and seeing our young core take further strides forward would be a success to many fans. Project restoration is firmly underway, we just need to be patient!

Three predictions for the season ahead...

Jaden Ivey will be Rookie of the Year

Cade Cunningham will be in All-Star team conversations

The Pistons will be recognised as the best young core in the league

Why should people watch the Pistons?

Cade Cunningham is now officially the leader of this young team and it will be exciting to see him grow further this season but what's also fascinating is: how good is Jaden Ivey? Will he become Cunningham's sidekick and showcase to the league his immense athleticism?

And finally, the Pistons' teal jerseys are back, and they are stunning! Who wouldn't want to watch that!?