LA Rams' Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown end deals with Kanye West's Donda Sports

Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye, has been in the spotlight after repeatedly making antisemitic remarks. The rapper founded Donda Sports, a marketing agency, earlier this year

Jaylen Brown (left) and Aaron Donald (right) were the first two athletes to join Donda Sports

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown have left Kanye West's sports agency Donda Sports after the rapper repeatedly made antisemitic comments.

Several companies, including Adidas and Balenciaga, have dropped their association with West over the "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous" posts.

Donald, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, signed with Donda Sports last spring after the Rams won the Super Bowl. The seven-time All-Pro and his wife, Erica, denounced West's "displays of hate and antisemitism" in a statement announcing their decision.

"We felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings. We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race."

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Brown reversed his initial decision to stay with Donda Sports, writing that he will "continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation and oppressive rhetoric of any kind".

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Donald and Brown appeared to be the only announced clients by Donda Sports, which has a non-functioning website and an Instagram account with over 279,000 followers and no posts.

Donda Sports was created earlier this year to represent the athletes in marketing and branding deals not related to their team contracts and former NFL receiver Antonio Brown was named as president in February, claiming the agency had bought a $2m suite for the Super Bowl at the SoFi Stadium.

Antonio Brown also released a statement, confirming that he will remain as Donda Sports' president.

West's Instagram and Twitter accounts have been suspended.

Adidas said it will also end the production of Yeezy-branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies.

The 45-year-old said he was going to go to "death con 3" on Jewish people and recently suggested slavery was a choice.

The company had come under increased pressure to cut ties with West given his remarks, with celebrities and others on social media urging Adidas to act.

A documentary about West has also been shelved.