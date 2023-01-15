2023 Martin Luther King Day: NBA to commemorate with 12-game slate and activities

The NBA will commemorate Martin Luther King's legacy and ethos with a 12-game schedule and various activities across the league on Monday January 16, a day after what would have been the civil rights icon and Nobel Peace Prize winner's 94th birthday.

January 16 NBA Schedule:

Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs

Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards

Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks

New Orleans Pelicans vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies - live on Sky Sports Main Event HD (23:00), Sky Sports Arena HD (23:00)

Image: Sacramento Kings Guard De'Aaron Fox (5), wearing a special t-shirt for Martin Luther King Day, looks on before an NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers

What's happening around the league?

The Washington Wizards will be wearing shirts reading 'now is the time to make justice a reality for all' in all of their warm-ups and practices. A pre-game panel will also be taking place to honour King, according to the website.

Taking a page out of the same book, the Milwaukee Bucks will be hosting a non-profit fair during Monday's game, inspired by Kings' volunteerism and community advocacy.

In Atlanta, the clash with the Miami Heat will feature an event and a performance during the game as a tribute.

The Memphis Grizzlies aren't far off to that extent either. Unlike the other examples, the Grizzlies have been honouring King for the better part of five days now.

From writing encouraging notes, painting murals, working on arts and crafts and far more at Springfield Elementary School, these players have taken a different approach to understanding the first-hand effects of their impact on society.

"It's powerful for these guys to understand the impact they make not just as basketball players, but as members of society," said head coach Taylor Jenkins.

The services for many will not just be a one-day event. Just like 'Volunteer Memphis', which kicked off from last Thursday evening, thousands of people will be volunteering at local community centres to do their bit on MLK Day.

On the Monday, the games itself will kick off from midnight UK time onwards, with Sky Sports' morning coverage producing the latest highlights and reactive content, on the latest dunks, MVP-level performances, and any All-Star permutations.