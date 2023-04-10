2023 NBA Playoffs schedule: Watch the conclusion of the season live on Sky Sports

Watch the NBA's Play-In tournament live on Sky Sports, starting with the Atlanta Hawks @ the Miami Heat in the early hours of Wednesday morning; the NBA Playoffs officially begin on Saturday April 15
Monday 10 April 2023 11:02, UK
The 2023 NBA Playoffs are here, and you can watch the conclusion of the season live on Sky Sports.
The NBA's Play-In tournament tips-off with the Atlanta Hawks against the Miami Heat in the early hours of Wednesday morning here in the UK, before the Playoffs officially begin on Saturday April 15, with the Brooklyn Nets on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers.
This year's NBA Finals will get under way from June 1, with Game 7 scheduled for June 18 if necessary.
Wednesday, April 12:
Game 1 - Atlanta Hawks @ Miami Heat | 12.30am UK time - live on Sky Sports
Game 2 - Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers | 3am UK time - live on Sky Sports
Thursday, April 13:
Game 3 - Chicago Bulls @ Toronto Raptors | 12am UK time - live on Sky Sports
Friday, April 14:
Game 4 - Oklahoma City Thunder @ New Orleans Pelicans | 2.30am UK time - live on Sky Sports
Game 5 - Winner of Game 3 @ Loser of Game 1 - live on Sky Sports
Game 6 - Winner of Game 4 @ Loser of Game 2 - live on Sky Sports
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Brooklyn Nets @ Philadelphia 76ers | 6pm UK time
East #7 @ Boston Celtics | 8.30pm UK time
New York Knicks @ Cleveland Cavaliers | 11pm UK time
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Golden State Warriors @ Sacramento Kings | 1.30am UK time
East #8 @ Milwaukee Bucks | TBD
West # 8 @ Denver Nuggets | TBD
West #7 @ Memphis Grizzlies | TBD
Los Angeles Clippers @ Phoenix Suns | TBD
May 1-2: NBA Conference Semi-finals begin (could be moved up to April 29-30)
May 16-17: NBA Conference Finals begin (could be moved up to May 14-15)
June 1: NBA Finals 2023 Game 1
June 4: NBA Finals 2023 Game 2
June 7: NBA Finals 2023 Game 3
June 9: NBA Finals 2023 Game 4
June 12: NBA Finals 2023 Game 5 (if necessary)
June 15: NBA Finals 2023 Game 6 (if necessary)
June 18: NBA Finals 2023 Game 7 (if necessary)