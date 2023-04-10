2023 NBA Playoffs schedule: Watch the conclusion of the season live on Sky Sports

The 2023 NBA Playoffs are here, and you can watch the conclusion of the season live on Sky Sports.

The NBA's Play-In tournament tips-off with the Atlanta Hawks against the Miami Heat in the early hours of Wednesday morning here in the UK, before the Playoffs officially begin on Saturday April 15, with the Brooklyn Nets on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers.

This year's NBA Finals will get under way from June 1, with Game 7 scheduled for June 18 if necessary.

2023 NBA Play-In Tournament Schedule

Wednesday, April 12:

Game 1 - Atlanta Hawks @ Miami Heat | 12.30am UK time - live on Sky Sports

Game 2 - Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers | 3am UK time - live on Sky Sports

Thursday, April 13:

Game 3 - Chicago Bulls @ Toronto Raptors | 12am UK time - live on Sky Sports

Live NBA Basketball Wednesday 12th April 12:00am

Friday, April 14:

Game 4 - Oklahoma City Thunder @ New Orleans Pelicans | 2.30am UK time - live on Sky Sports

Game 5 - Winner of Game 3 @ Loser of Game 1 - live on Sky Sports

Game 6 - Winner of Game 4 @ Loser of Game 2 - live on Sky Sports

2023 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 1 Schedule

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Brooklyn Nets @ Philadelphia 76ers | 6pm UK time

East #7 @ Boston Celtics | 8.30pm UK time

New York Knicks @ Cleveland Cavaliers | 11pm UK time

Live NBA Basketball Saturday 15th April 6:00pm

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Golden State Warriors @ Sacramento Kings | 1.30am UK time

East #8 @ Milwaukee Bucks | TBD

West # 8 @ Denver Nuggets | TBD

West #7 @ Memphis Grizzlies | TBD

Los Angeles Clippers @ Phoenix Suns | TBD

2023 NBA Playoffs Finals schedule

May 1-2: NBA Conference Semi-finals begin (could be moved up to April 29-30)

May 16-17: NBA Conference Finals begin (could be moved up to May 14-15)

June 1: NBA Finals 2023 Game 1

June 4: NBA Finals 2023 Game 2

June 7: NBA Finals 2023 Game 3

June 9: NBA Finals 2023 Game 4

June 12: NBA Finals 2023 Game 5 (if necessary)

June 15: NBA Finals 2023 Game 6 (if necessary)

June 18: NBA Finals 2023 Game 7 (if necessary)