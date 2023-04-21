Boston Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon wins NBA Sixth Man of the Year award

The Boston Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon was honoured on Thursday night as he claimed the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, after a season in which he came off the bench exclusively and helped the Celtics finish with the second-best record in the NBA.

"This is such an honour. It has definitely been a transition for me, coming from Indiana to Boston," said Brogdon, who had started every game the past four years in the NBA before embracing his role to come off the bench when he was acquired by the Celtics.

"My last two seasons, they weren't super successful, so for me that was another gut check for me in understanding that maybe I'm not a No 1 guy but I can be a great No 2, 3 or 4."

Brogdon was up against fellow finalists Immanuel Quickley of New York and Bobby Portis of Milwaukee, and received 60 of 100 first-place votes and 408 points overall from a media panel. Quickley was second with 326, getting 34 first-place votes. Portis had six first-place votes and 97 points.

It is no surprise he led the charts. This season, he averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists; among those who played primarily off the bench this season, only the Los Angeles Clippers' Russell Westbrook finished with better averages in those three categories.

The Celtics sent a significant package - five players and a first-round draft pick - to Indiana last summer for Brogdon, with this specific off-the-bench role in mind even though he had started in each of his last 210 regular-season appearances.

He played in 67 games for the Celtics, all off the bench, and was still third for Boston in points per game, behind only All-NBA candidates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. When Brogdon made at least 50 per cent of his shots from the field, the Celtics were 26-9 - and 13-0 when he shot at least 63 per cent.

"Coming to Boston and playing behind JT, behind JB, these guys are proven All-Stars and soon to be All-NBA guys," Brogdan said. "It's definitely a good fit for me."

Sixth man was the fourth individual honour announced by the league so far this season, following the reveals of Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr as Defensive Player of the Year, Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox as the inaugural winner of the Clutch Player award, and Kings coach Mike Brown as a unanimous pick for Coach of the Year.

Still unannounced by the league:

- Most Valuable Player. Two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of Denver is a finalist again, along with Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid.

- Most Improved Player. New York's Jalen Brunson, Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Utah's Lauri Markkanen are the finalists.

- Rookie of the year. Orlando's Paolo Banchero, Utah's Walker Kessler and Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams are the finalists.