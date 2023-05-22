Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets wary of LeBron James heroics as they look to sweep Los Angeles Lakers

The LeBron James name still carries a notion of inevitability, regardless of age or score or circumstance. It may conquer less frequently and clobber with less force, but it is still there. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have no intention of putting it to the test.

History potentially beckons at both ends of the scale: Denver are on the verge of becoming the first team ever to sweep James in a pre-NBA Finals playoff series, while the Lakers must become the first team ever to overcome a 0-3 playoff deficit if they are to advance.

But not even a LeBron-inspired narrative looks like derailing Michael Malone's side, spearheaded by a Jokic that has averaged 27 points, 14.7 rebounds and 11.3 assists over the first three games.

"I'm not going to say that I'm scared," Jokic said. "But I'm worried because they have LeBron on the other side and he is capable of doing everything.

"We're going to come here with the same mindset, same focus, and I think that's going to put us in a situation to win a game.

"But we never know. They're going to be aggressive. Of course they're going to be extra physical, they're going to run more...everything is going to be on different level or one more of anything. So we will see."

Nuggets guard Bruce Brown underlined the importance of stripping the Lakers of 'hope' as they gear up for Game 4 on Monday night.

James has averaged 23.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists in the series so far, a one-sided series perhaps reflecting less on him and more so on the depth in production on Denver's part.

"I mean, that's LeBron man," said Nuggets forward Jeff Green. "He's done some amazing things throughout these last 20 years. For me, we have to end it.

"It's like you can't continue to give him life. The more life you give him, the more confidence he gains and the more confidence he instils in his teammates. So for me, it has to end [on Monday]."

It was recently made known the Lakers had etched '0.3 per cent' onto the whiteboard to remind themselves of their limited chances of reaching the playoffs, having been staring at a losing record for large parts of the season. James drew on the same mindset as he insisted there remains a belief things can turn around.

"I mean, it should be. I hope so. I can't speak for the guys right now because I don't know what's going on through all their minds right now. But I still do [believe].

"It's time to go right back home and start to refuel and start the treatment process and recovery process and get ready for Monday. My mindset is always locked in as if it's Game 1."

Jamal Murray has been one of the stars of the series for Denver having averaged 35 points per game to go with 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in support of Jokic. He led the way with 37 points to down the Lakers in Game 3, while the trio of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brown and Michael Porter Jr combined for 46 on the night.

Four-time NBA champion James was full of praise for one of the men he has been tasked with defending.

"Once he gets going, it's kind of hard to turn him off," said James. "He got going from the very beginning. We watched one clip at halftime where we allowed him to see the ball go in because we didn't match up in transition. And early in the first quarter, and he had one from their left wing by their bench, wide open shot. And a guy that has that type of rhythm, and we all know, I mean, Jamal is one of those guys in our league that if you - he'll run off 20 in a quarter or 30 in a half, and that's what he did tonight.

"So everyone in our league knows that - especially when he gets going and he gets to bouncing and shooting the three-ball, shooting the mid-range, posting up smaller guards. He can score at all three levels of the game - from the paint, from the free-throw line and also from the three-point line. You tip your hat. He's a hell of a player."

