LeBron James and Patrick Beverley react to NBA investigation of referee Eric Lewis over alleged burner account

The NBA has opened an investigation into long-time referee Eric Lewis involving a Twitter account that responded to numerous posts on league officiating and defended Lewis and other NBA referees.

The account has since been deleted, and was listed under the username "Blair Cuttliff".

If it can be proved that Lewis was behind the account and tweeting about officiating decisions without authorisation, he could face discipline.

The suspicions surrounding Lewis began when a photo surfaced showing his wife and children wearing Boston Celtics jerseys.

This raised concerns among NBA Twitter users, as Lewis had officiated a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Celtics earlier in the year. During that game, a controversial missed foul call involving LeBron James and the Celtics' Jayson Tatum occurred, leading to frustration among Lakers players and fans.

James was quick to tweet about the unfolding saga as soon as the news hit the timeline on Saturday, asking if the speculation about Lewis was true.

His former team-mate Patrick Beverley followed suit, having also crossed paths with Lewis during that same game. He received a technical foul for bringing a camera onto the court to demonstrate the missed call.

Following the exposure, the account was deactivated and later reactivated, with someone claiming to be Lewis's brother, Mark.

As the playoffs continue, the league's investigation will delve into the matter to determine whether Lewis was controlling the account or whether there remains a degree of truth to his defence.

Regardless of any possible punishment, it highlights the flaws within the officiating structure and how biases can still exist if the circumstances are right.

This isn't the first time burner accounts have been an issue. In 2018, Philadelphia 76ers' general manager Bryan Colangelo resigned when he and his wife were linked to burner accounts criticising some of the team's players.

In 2020, Kevin Durant also admitted he had used multiple burner accounts to interact with fans who criticised him or his team.

Lewis, who is in his 19th season as a referee, last worked Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Lakers on May 16 and will wait on the conclusion of the league's investigation.