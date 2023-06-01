Monty Williams: Detroit Pistons reach agreement to hire former Phoenix Suns head coach

The Detroit Pistons have reached an agreement to hire former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams.

Phoenix fired Williams a few weeks ago, two years after reaching the NBA Finals and a year after he won the league's coach of the year honours.

The 51-year-old won 63 per cent of his games over four regular seasons with the Suns, but they were eliminated in the Western Conference semi-finals at the hands of the Denver Nuggets.

The Pistons will be thrilled to have his expertise in the fold as they look to improve last year's woeful regular season record where they lost 65 games, winning on just 17 occasions in what was the worst record in the NBA.

Reports suggest that the deal could reach eight years and $100M based on team options and incentives.

Luck has not been in their favour in many ways this season.

First, Dwane Casey stepped down as coach with one year left on his contract to take a role in the front office. Then, Detroit landed the No 5 pick in the draft lottery for the second straight year, missing out on an opportunity to bring in the 7-foot-3 French phenomena Victor Wembanyama, who was instead picked up by the San Antonio Spurs.

The Pistons, who had not won a postseason game since 2008 when they advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the sixth straight time, will need all of their existing talents to remain at the franchise if they are to turn the tide.

Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, the No 5 and No 13 picks overall last summer, did provide hope for the future with their play last season. However, Cade Cunningham, the No 1 pick overall in 2021, had his second season stunted by shin surgery after playing in just 12 games.

His return will mean that this team, although young, will have proven leaders leading the roster.

