Jaylen Brown: Boston Celtics agree record $304m five-year contract extension with forward

Jaylen Brown's five-year, $304m contract extension with the Boston Celtics surpasses the $276m contract Nikola Jokic signed with the Denver Nuggets last summer; Brown's extension kicks in for the 2024-25 NBA season

Tuesday 25 July 2023 17:19, UK

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals series, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Image: Jaylen Brown's new deal with the Boston Celtics is the richest is NBA history

The Boston Celtics and wing Jaylen Brown have agreed to a five-year, $304m (£236m) contract extension, setting a record for the richest deal in NBA history.

Brown's agent, Jason Glushon, confirmed the agreement on Tuesday.

The Athletic said the supermax contract extension is fully guaranteed with a trade kicker and no player option.

Brown, 26, has one year remaining on his current contract before the extension kicks in for the 2024-25 season. He will earn $28.5m in the upcoming season.

His deal will surpass the current contract of Nikola Jokic, a two-time league Most Valuable Player who signed a five-year, $276m contract with the Denver Nuggets.

The Celtics selected Brown with the No 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Last season, he set career highs in points (26.6) and rebounds (6.9) per game to go with 3.5 assists over 67 games, and shot 49.1 per cent from the floor.

In seven seasons, Brown has appeared in 470 games (363 starts), with averages of 17.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

The Celtics have made the playoffs in each of Brown's seasons, four times losing in the Eastern Conference Finals and once in the NBA Finals.

