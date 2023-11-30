Bronny James: LeBron James' son cleared for basketball return four months after suffering cardiac arrest

Bronny James has been cleared by doctors for a full return to basketball four months after suffering a cardiac arrest, and the Southern California freshman is expected to make his collegiate debut soon.

A James family spokesperson said in a statement Thursday that the 19-year-old will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week and resume practice next week. He will be able to play in games "soon after," it said.

"What soon means, I don't know," coach Andy Enfield said after USC's win over Eastern Washington on Wednesday night. "It's not my decision."

Image: The 19-year-old is the son of NBA superstar LeBron James

James did not participate in pregame warm-ups and he didn't join his team-mates on the bench until late in the first half of their 106-78 rout. He joked and smiled with the other reserves and he stood at the rear of the huddles during timeouts.

The Trojans (5-2) play No. 11 Gonzaga in Las Vegas on Saturday. Their next home game is December 10 against Long Beach State before they begin a stretch of four straight road games.

USC fell out of the AP Top 25 poll this week after a two-point loss to Oklahoma last week.

"We didn't anticipate half our team being hurt for the first two to three weeks of the season," Enfield said, citing injuries to Boogie Ellis and Kobe Johnson. "Bronny's been out and we have no guards left, we have very limited guards."

Image: James will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week and resume practice next week

While James will be a welcome addition to USC's rotation, he will need time to acclimate to game action. He has been on the court for pregame warmups twice in recent weeks, doing some rebounding and taking shots but also watching his team-mates. He's also been at practices.

The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable.

The younger James suffered a cardiac arrest in July during a workout at Galen Center.

James was a McDonald's All-American just like his father. The 6-foot-3 guard played at Sierra Canyon School in the Chatsworth section of Los Angeles and chose to stay close to home in picking USC.