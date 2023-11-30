 Skip to content

Bronny James: LeBron James' son cleared for basketball return four months after suffering cardiac arrest

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James suffered a cardiac arrest in July during a workout; the younger James was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable; the 19-year-old will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week

Thursday 30 November 2023 20:26, UK

Southern California guard Bronny James, right, sits on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Washington in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Image: Bronny James has been cleared to return to basketball following a cardiac arrest

Bronny James has been cleared by doctors for a full return to basketball four months after suffering a cardiac arrest, and the Southern California freshman is expected to make his collegiate debut soon. 

A James family spokesperson said in a statement Thursday that the 19-year-old will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week and resume practice next week. He will be able to play in games "soon after," it said.

"What soon means, I don't know," coach Andy Enfield said after USC's win over Eastern Washington on Wednesday night. "It's not my decision."

LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Image: The 19-year-old is the son of NBA superstar LeBron James

James did not participate in pregame warm-ups and he didn't join his team-mates on the bench until late in the first half of their 106-78 rout. He joked and smiled with the other reserves and he stood at the rear of the huddles during timeouts.

The Trojans (5-2) play No. 11 Gonzaga in Las Vegas on Saturday. Their next home game is December 10 against Long Beach State before they begin a stretch of four straight road games.

Trending

USC fell out of the AP Top 25 poll this week after a two-point loss to Oklahoma last week.

"We didn't anticipate half our team being hurt for the first two to three weeks of the season," Enfield said, citing injuries to Boogie Ellis and Kobe Johnson. "Bronny's been out and we have no guards left, we have very limited guards."

Latest NBA Stories

Southern California guard Bronny James (6) warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Image: James will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week and resume practice next week

While James will be a welcome addition to USC's rotation, he will need time to acclimate to game action. He has been on the court for pregame warmups twice in recent weeks, doing some rebounding and taking shots but also watching his team-mates. He's also been at practices.

The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable.

The younger James suffered a cardiac arrest in July during a workout at Galen Center.

James was a McDonald's All-American just like his father. The 6-foot-3 guard played at Sierra Canyon School in the Chatsworth section of Los Angeles and chose to stay close to home in picking USC.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Black Friday Offer

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and more