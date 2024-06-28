Bronny James: LA Lakers draft LeBron James' son as NBA history beckons

LeBron James moved a step closer to fulfilling his dream of playing alongside one of his sons after the LA Lakers selected 19-year-old Bronny in the NBA Draft on Thursday.

After going undrafted in the first round on Wednesday, the oldest son of the four-time NBA MVP was selected 55th overall by the Lakers towards the end of the second round of the 2024 draft.

The Lakers' selection creates the first father-son duo in NBA history.

Bronny, a guard, played 25 games in college at Southern California after suffering cardiac arrest during a summer workout last July.

He was seen as a fringe second-round pick and was expected to join his future Hall of Fame father in Los Angeles, having had private workouts with only the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns before the draft.

LeBron worked out with Bronny earlier on Wednesday before they watched the first round of the draft, which consisted of 30 total picks. The Lakers also drafted Tennessee All-American Dalton Knecht with the 17th overall pick.

In a statement, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said: "In the history of the NBA, there's never been a father and a son that have shared an NBA basketball court and that feels like something that could be magical."

The Lakers are waiting for LeBron to decide his plans for next season. The deadline to exercise his player option with the Lakers is Saturday, with James expected to opt out of the deal and enter free agency before signing a short-term deal for his 22nd season in the NBA.

Pelinka added: "We know, and have to respect of course, that LeBron has a decision on his opt-out ... but if it worked out that he was on our team next season, NBA history could be made. And NBA history should be made in a Lakers uniform."

Lakers superstars endorsed the selection of Bronny. "He's very good defensively," said Anthony Davis. "He can read the floor very well. I think he's a really good playmaker.

"I saw him work out a couple times. His reads, reading the defence, making the right passes, that was really impressive to me. I think he's going to be fine. Obviously, it's a lot of pressure on him with his dad being who he is."

There were questions about Bronny James' readiness for the NBA after his cardiac episode and ensuing unspectacular season at USC. He averaged 4.8 points per game in 2023-24. His medical matter, modest production and height - under six foot two - all complicate his draft grade.

But he shot very well in combine drills and posted a 40.5-inch vertical, indications there's more than genetics to his skill set.

Represented by Klutch Sports and Rich Paul like his father, the agency made clear prior to the draft that Bronny James and LeBron James are not planning to be a package deal.