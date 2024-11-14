Gregg Popovich: San Antonio Spurs coach expected to make full recovery after suffering 'mild stroke'

Legendary NBA coach Gregg Popovich is recovering after suffering what the San Antonio Spurs are describing as a mild stroke.

The NBA's longest-tenured coach had already missed six games with what was originally described as an undisclosed health issue, before more details were provided ahead of Wednesday evening's contest with the Washington Wizards.

Popovich had the stroke on November 2 at the arena where the Spurs play, and has already started a rehabilitation program with belief that he will make a full recovery, though there is no timetable for a possible return to the sideline.

The team released no other details, including what aftereffects of the stroke - if any - that the 75-year-old is dealing with.

"It's a difficult time for everyone," Spurs general manager Brian Wright said. "Coach Pop has been the leader of this organisation for the last three decades.

"We all have come across or know people that just have a different aura, a different presence about them. Clearly, he's one of those people.

"When we walk into the building each and every day, we feel that leadership, we feel that presence and so not having him there's clearly a void. And we miss him."

Popovich is the NBA's all-time win leader who has led the Spurs to five championships, plus guided USA Basketball to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He is in his 29th season as coach of the Spurs.

"He's doing well. He's doing well. ... He's tough, he's a fighter and he's going to work," Wright said. "We're all here for him, but he's doing ok."

Assistant coach Mitch Johnson has been the acting head coach in Popovich's absence. The Spurs beat Washington 139-130 on Wednesday night, the seventh straight game in which Johnson has filled in for Popovich.

"Mitch has been great," Spurs rookie Stephon Castle said on Wednesday, before the team announced the details about Popovich's health. "Even when Pop was here, he's always had a voice in our huddles and in our locker room. Our philosophies haven't been changed."

Victor Wembanyama, who scored a career-high 50 points in the win over the Wizards, said the team first learned about Popovich's stroke before the team's announcement.

"Of course I'm a bit worried about Pop," Wembanyama said. "At the same time, I haven't talked to him, but I know what mindset he's on right on. I know he's working like crazy, probably to come back with us as soon as possible. I trust him. I trust the people taking care of him right now. I hope he's not going to be away from us for too long."

A stroke happens when blood flow to part of the brain is blocked or if a blood vessel in the brain bursts. That deprives the brain of oxygen which can cause brain damage that can lead to difficulty thinking, talking and walking, or even death. Strokes may lead to difficulty speaking, paralysis or loss of movement in certain muscles, memory loss and more.

It is unknown if Popovich is dealing with any aftereffects of the stroke.

Popovich is one of only three coaches to win the NBA Coach of the Year award three times and is one of five coaches with at least five NBA titles.

Popovich has been part of the Spurs for nearly 35 years. He was an assistant coach from 1988 through 1992, then returned to the club on May 31, 1994, as executive vice president for basketball operations and general manager.

He made the decision to fire head coach Bob Hill and appoint himself coach in December 1996, and has been the Spurs' side-line boss ever since.

LeBron: Hopefully I'll see him soon

Well wishes have poured in for Popovich from around the NBA, with long-time opponent LeBron James sharing his concern ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers' trip to face the Spurs on Friday.

"To be honest, I haven't even thought about it yet. I look forward to the matchup going into Friday obviously, it's always difficult to win a game in San Antonio," James said.

Image: LeBron James has wished Popovich well

"But for me personally, there's much bigger news out of San Antonio right now, and that's my dear friend coach Pop.

"I'll be thinking heavily about him as I travel there tomorrow, the game on Friday, and wishing him the best of health.

"Hopefully I'll see him soon. It doesn't even have to be on the sideline, so hopefully I'll just see him soon.

"That's the most important for me."