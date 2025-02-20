Bobby Portis Jr: Milwaukee Bucks star suspended by NBA for 25 games after positive test for painkiller tramadol
Bobby Portis Jr's 25-game NBA suspension means he will not be able to play again until April 8 - the 79th game of Milwaukee's 82-game schedule; suspension starts with Bucks' game on Thursday against Los Angeles Clippers; Portis Jr suspended due positive test for painkiller tramadol
Thursday 20 February 2025 16:45, UK
The NBA has suspended Milwaukee forward Bobby Portis Jr for 25 games without pay after he tested positive for the painkiller tramadol, a violation of the league's anti-drug program.
Portis cannot play again until April 8 - the 79th game of Milwaukee's 82-game schedule - at the earliest. His suspension starts with the Bucks' game on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Portis took the painkiller "unintentionally," said his agent Mark Bartelstein.
Portis thought he was taking Toradol, which is approved and is something that he has taken before, Bartelstein said in details first given to ESPN.
Portis did not realise that he was taking tramadol - which was properly prescribed but is on the NBA's banned substance list.
"I am deeply disappointed that the NBA chooses to interpret its policy so strictly and that the policy does not allow for a different result for an honest mistake with pure intentions," Bartelstein said in the statement.
"Bobby loves being a part of the NBA and he loves being a role model and a true ambassador for the Bucks and the city of Milwaukee.
"This has been incredibly difficult for him but he will accept this penalty with grace and turn this into a great opportunity to improve and further build his reputation and performance in every way, both on and off the court."
Portis is averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bucks this season, playing mostly off the bench.