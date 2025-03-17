2025 March Madness: NCAA tournament dates, star players, format and how to watch on Sky Sports

March Madness is here - and you can follow the 2025 NCAA college basketball tournament live on Sky Sports!

What is 'March Madness'?

At the end of the NCAA College basketball regular season, two 68-team tournaments - one each for men and women - take place to crown the 2025 NCAA champions.

The men's tournament began in 1939 followed by the women's competition in 1982, with both offering a stage to some of basketball's greatest future players. Superstars like Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Derrick Rose and Michael Jordan all took part before their NBA careers and helped change the tournament standards forever.

Caitin Clark, the story of the year in 2024, dominated last year's headlines with her record-breaking performances as she brought more eyes onto women's basketball than ever before.

Where can I watch March Madness?

Sky Sports will show every available game live on the Sky Sports+ streaming service. We are also bringing many of the best game selections to our front channels and for the early rounds the 12-hour long 'whiparound' coverage to keep you up to date with all the madness in one place.

There will be 93 games across both tournaments, with primary coverage on Sky Sports+ (and streams), Main Event, Action and Mix throughout the tournament.

Star players?

Where might the next NBA or WNBA superstar emerge from? The NCAA tournaments develop the best of the next generation and March Madness is their time to prove their worth before the eyes of pro scouts.

Caitlin Clark dominated last year to earn her place as the No 1 pick at the WNBA Draft, but who next? Notre Dame's Hannah Hildago is the NPOY (Naismith College Player of the Year) frontrunner alongside JuJu Watkins of USC - both top scorers and leading their franchises as strong contenders for the national championship. Also in the mix to shine could be LSU's Flau'jae Johnson and UConn's Paige Bueckers.

Image: Caitlin Clark was dominant last year

Meanwhile in the men's tournament, Chaz Lanier of Tennessee and Keshon Gilber from Iowa State have each been in superb form as two of the strongest guards and rebound machines in the NCAA. However, for the first time in a number of seasons, the college basketball player of the year race isn't a foregone conclusion.

Johni Broome of Auburn has been exceptional after joining the Tigers three seasons ago to help turn them into one of the dominant forces of college basketball. His main rival for the John R. Wooden Award, however, is Duke's Cooper Flagg, who is hotly tipped to be the next No 1 Draft pick.

Hall of Fame Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim notably compared Flagg to the great Larry Bird: "I think he's almost - to me he's Bird-like a little bit.

"I don't know, but Cooper Flagg, he's the best all-around player - in terms of doing all the things in college basketball - that I've seen'."

While an NCAA Championship does not guarantee player of the year status or a No 1 draft pick, it would come as a surprise were Flagg to finish his record-breaking year without either of the above.

Who are favourites to win?

March Madness can be prone to unpredictability, with twists and turns guaranteed. Each round is a one-off, meaning no finals series and no rematches - so every win is essential. Based on regular-season performances so far, the Southeastern Conference has been of the highest quality for the men's side with Crimson Tide and Florida Gators struggling to top one of the tournament favourites in Auburn.

Over in the Big 12, the Houston Cougars are not to be underestimated with a near perfect conference season so far; the team has made six appearances in the Final Four, which is the most of any team who has never won a national championship. Many eyes are on North Carolina's Duke Blue Devils and their generational talent Flagg to dominate both on and off the court.

Image: South Carolina are defending champions

UConn Huskies made it as far as the Final Four last year in a huge upset but have returned in strong form, especially with defending champions South Carolina also looking dominant this year. A rematch is possible but with other strong teams in the field (notably Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas Longhorns) it's going to be tough to single out a clear favourite to win, especially with the quality of basketball having never been greater on the women's side.

Key dates:

March 18-19: First Four (Men & Women)

March 20-22: First Round (M & W)

March 22-24: Second Round

March 27-29: Sweet 16 (M & W)

March 29-31: Elite 8 (M & W)

April 4: Final Four (W)

April 5: - Final Four (M)

April 6: Championship Final (W)

April 7: Championship Final (M)

Fixtures:

Tuesday March 18:

No. 16 St. Francis vs. No. 16 Alabama State

No. 11 North Carolina vs. No. 11 San Diego State

Wednesday March 19:

No. 16 Mount St. Mary's vs. No. 16 American

No. 11 Xavier vs. No. 11 Texas

Thursday March 20:

No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 8 Louisville

No. 13 High Point vs. No. 4 Purdue

No. 14 Montana vs. No. 3 Wisconsin

No. 16 SIU Edwardsville vs. No. 1 Houston

No. 16 St. Francis or Alabama State vs. No. 1 Auburn

No. 12 McNeese vs. No. 5 Clemson

No. 11 VCU vs. No. 6 BYU

No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 8 Gonzaga

No. 15 Wofford vs. No. 2 Tennessee

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Kansas

No. 13 Yale vs. No. 4 Texas A&M

No. 11 Drake vs. No. 6 Missouri

No. 10 Utah State vs. No. 7 UCLA

No. 15 Omaha vs. No. 2 St. John's

No. 12 UC San Diego vs. No. 5 Michigan

No. 14 UNC Wilmington vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

Friday March 21: