NBA: LeBron James' LA Lakers lose to Chicago Bulls after chaotic final 12.6 seconds and long-range buzzer-beater

It was 12.6 seconds of madness.

The Chicago Bulls trailed the LA Lakers by five points with that amount of time left on the clock, yet won an NBA thriller 119-117 after Josh Giddey's 47-foot buzzer-beater.

The Bulls registered three three-pointers in the last 10 seconds of the match, starting when Patrick Williams netted to trim the deficit to two points.

Coby White put Chicago ahead by one with 6.1 seconds remaining, set up by Giddey after LeBron James had given away possession with a loose pass.

Image: James gifted Bulls possession ahead of a crucial three-pointer on Thursday night

The Lakers retook the lead with 3.3 seconds left through Austin Reeves, only for Giddey to produce a moment of magic, launching the ball over James from behind halfway.

Giddey racked up 25 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in the game.

The Australian's match-winning three-pointer sparked wild Bulls celebrations and subjected the Lakers to a buzzer-beater defeat, one day after the Californian side had won at the death against Indiana Pacers due to James' late score.

Lakers head coach JJ Reddick said his team's result was "devastating", adding: "It's a hell of a way to lose a basketball game."