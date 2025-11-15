NBA: Steph Curry matches Michael Jordan record with back-to-back 40-point games for Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry matched Michael Jordan's record for the most 40-point games in the NBA after the age of 30 as he continued his stellar form.

Golden State Warriors star Curry scored 49 points in a 109-108 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, two days after notching 46 points in a 125-120 victory over the same side.

Curry equalled Chicago Bulls legend Jordan's 44 games of 40 points or more since turning 30, while he joined Jordan and LeBron James as the only players aged 37 or older to score 40-plus points in consecutive fixtures.

Image: Warriors star Curry joined an exclusive club after his 49-point haul on Friday night

Speaking afterwards, Curry said: "When I got over that number, it was pretty cool.

"Just from an individual accomplishment perspective to be in that type of company. Longevity is something I pride myself on."

On Friday, Curry was 16 for 26 from the field and nine for 17 on 3-pointers in his highest-scoring game of the season.

The 37-year-old is 66 of 70 on free throws this year and on course to lead that league percentage for the sixth time in his career.