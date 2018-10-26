Jayson Tatum throws down a powerful fast-break dunk as Boston Celtics beat Oklahoma City Thunder

Jayson Tatum throws down the dunk of the night for the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum underlined his status as one of this season's potential break-out young stars with a devastating fast-break dunk during the Boston Celtics' 101-95 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Tatum's slam came in the final seconds of the first quarter following a Terry Rozier steal.

The Boston guard threw a pinpoint lead pass to the streaking Tatum who collected the ball in stride at the three-point line and took two steps before unleashing a vicious one-handed slam over Thunder forward Paul George.

Thursday night's scores Boston Celtics 101-95 Oklahoma City Thunder

Portland Trail Blazers 128-114 Orlando Magic

Cleveland Cavaliers 103-110 Detroit Pistons

Denver Nuggets 114-121 Los Angeles Lakers

