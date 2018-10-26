LeBron James posts triple-double as Los Angeles Lakers beat Denver Nuggets

Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers' victory over the Denver Nuggets

LeBron James posted a triple-double as the Los Angeles Lakers handed the Denver Nuggets their first loss of the season, a 121-114 defeat at the Staples Center.

Game leaders Denver Nuggets Points: Nikola Jokic - 24

Assists: Monte Morris - 7

Rebounds: Nikola Jokic - 11 Los Angeles Lakers Points: LeBron James - 28

Assists: LeBron James - 11

Rebounds: LeBron James - 11

James posted 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists - his first triple-double with his new team - in 34 minutes of play to seal his first home victory in Lakers colours.

The Lakers' victory followed their maiden win of the season at Phoenix on Wednesday night.

The Lakers went on a 19-4 run late in the fourth quarter, capped by two Kyle Kuzma dunks to take control of the game. Kuzma scored 22 points, while JaVale McGee added 21.

Nikola Jokic scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Nuggets, who fell to 4-1. Jamal Murray scored 22 points with 10 rebounds, and Monte Morris added 20 off the bench for the Nuggets.

Denver's defeat leaves four unbeaten teams in the NBA, three of whom are in the Eastern Conference: Toronto (5-0), Milwaukee (4-0), Detroit (4-0). The New Orleans Pelicans, at 3-0, are now the lone undefeated team in the Western Conference.

Image: LeBron James shoots over Nikola Jokic

The Lakers were playing without point guard Rajon Rondo and forward Brandon Ingram, who were both serving suspensions for their role in a fight with the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Rondo's three-game suspension is now complete, while Ingram has one more game remaining on his four-game suspension.

Lonzo Ball scored 12 points with eight assists for the Lakers, while Josh Hart added 12 points in his second start of the season. Lance Stephenson also scored 12 points for the Lakers.

Gary Harris scored 13 points for the Nuggets, while Trey Lyles had 11 and Mason Plumlee scored 10 off the bench.

The Nuggets led 106-98 with 6:11 to play after a three-pointer by Morris before the Lakers got their offense going late against one of the better defensive teams in the NBA - the Nuggets entered giving up less than 100 points a game.

Jokic had 11 points and six rebounds for the Nuggets in the first half, but Denver was just 3-of-14 from three-point range in the first two quarters.

James led all scorers in the first half with 14 points, adding six rebounds and eight assists.

