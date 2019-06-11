Klay Thompson proud of how Golden State Warriors fought in Game 5 win over Toronto Raptors

The Golden State Warriors relied on clutch three-point shooting late in the game to seal a 106-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Golden State shooting guard Klay Thompson said he was proud of how all of his Warriors team-mates fought as the NBA champions staved off elimination against the Toronto Raptors.

Thompson hit seven three-pointers and fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry added five more from downtown as Golden State overcame the loss of Kevin Durant to an Achilles injury to battle to a 106-105 victory that forced the Finals series back to Oakland for Game 6.

The Warriors connected on 20 of their 42 three-point attempts and, after the Raptors took a six-point lead heading into the final three minutes of the game, Curry and Thompson combined for a trio of clutch three-pointers to keep Golden State's championship hopes alive.

"We've been down big before, we've been down in fourth quarters," said Thompson. "I was proud of the way everyone fought tonight.

"Even going down six with three minutes left. We didn't panic. We just do what we do."

Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard admitted the late three-point salvo from the Splash Brothers decided the outcome of the game.

"I think they scored nine points in a minute, back-to-back threes," he said. "They got some easy looks. That was pretty much the ball game right there. They came down and hit a three, then another three and we weren't able to score."

Leonard's team-mate Kyle Lowry felt Toronto paid the price for allowing Curry and Thompson too many looks from three-point range throughout the game.

"The fact that Steph and Klay were able to get off 14 and 13 threes [respectively], that's too many," he said. "You give them NBA threes they are going to make some. We let them get too many threes off."

Despite Curry and Thompson's late sharpshooting, the Raptors still had a chance to win the game - and with it their maiden NBA championship - after Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins was whistled for an offensive foul.

On the game's final possession, strong Warriors team defense meant the Leonard could not get an open shot. When the ball was shifted to Lowry for a corner three, Draymond Green rotated over to block the shot and seal a narrow victory for Golden State.

"Amazing defense on that last play from all five guys," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "Draymond's block, he covered so much ground on Lowry's shot from the corner."

