Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams exercises $15m player option

Wednesday 12 June 2019 06:44, UK

Marvin Williams high-fives team-mate Jeremy Lamb
Image: Marvin Williams high-fives team-mate Jeremy Lamb

Hornets forward Marvin Williams exercised his $15m player option for the 2019-20 season and will return to Charlotte.

Williams, who turns 33 on June 19, was the second overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in 2005 out of North Carolina and played for the Utah Jazz before joining the Hornets.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

In 75 games last season, Williams averaged 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

He has a career average of 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 1,014 games.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist in action for the Hornets
Image: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist in action for the Hornets

Williams' Hornets team-mate Michael Kidd-Gilchrist underwent surgery for a chronic groin strain on Tuesday.

The Hornets said Kidd-Gilchrist is expected to be available for the start of training camp in September.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

The 25-year-old Kidd-Gilchrist averaged 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 64 games last season (three starts).

In seven seasons with the Hornets, Kidd-Gilchrist is averaging 8.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 421 games (356 starts).

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK