Tony Parker won it all in the NBA and is a 'monument' in France, says Thierry Henry

Tony Parker won it all in the NBA and is a 'monument' in France, says Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry paid tribute to Tony Parker's career after the former San Antonio Spurs player announced his retirement

Thierry Henry offered wholesome praise for his "great friend" Tony Parker, who has announced his retirement from the NBA after an illustrious 18-year career.

Parker spent all but one season of his career playing for the San Antonio Spurs and, alongside Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and head coach Gregg Popovich, won four NBA titles.

The French point guard, renowned for his ability to drive and finish close to the basket, won the Finals MVP award in San Antonio's 2006/07 title triumph, earned All-Star honours on six occasions and was selected for the All-NBA team four times.

Speaking at Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Henry reflected on his "great friend" Parker's NBA career. "First and foremost, for us in France, Tony is a monument," Henry told Sky Sports NBA reporter Jaydee Dyer.

5:04 The best moments from four-time NBA champion Tony Parker's time with the San Antonio Spurs

"It's a sad day but you have to celebrate it because of the career that he had was just beyond anything that we thought he was going to have. He had the opportunity to win it all in this league.

"Tony is a competitor and I know where he is coming from [in terms of deciding to retire]. When you cannot be Tony Parker, that competitor, anymore you might as well stop.

2:37 NBA TV analyst Isiah Thomas paid tribute to multi-time NBA champion Tony Parker after the former San Antonio Spurs star retired from the NBA

"Being young, I used to wake up to watch NBA Finals games. I used to dream about being able to see an All-Star Game. I never thought I'd see or touch the Larry O'Brien trophy. It's not even my sport!

"Suddenly I met [Tony] who is now a great friend of mine, and I'm in the dressing room with him at the All-Star Game. I'm touching the trophy with him when he was MVP in the Finals.

"His jersey is going to get retired in San Antonio and he's going to be a Hall-of-Famer."

Game 6 of the NBA Finals takes place in Oakland in the early hours of Friday morning live on Sky Sports (2am)

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.