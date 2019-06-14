Please select your default edition
Candace Dupree scores 20 points as Indiana Fever defeat winless Dallas Wings

Friday 14 June 2019 03:49, UK

Candice Dupree attacks the basket against the Dallas Wings
Image: Candice Dupree attacks the basket against the Dallas Wings

Candice Dupree scored 20 points to help the Indiana Fever beat the winless Dallas Wings 76-72 on Thursday night.

Latest WNBA standings

Who's leading the way in the season's opening weeks?

Kelsey Mitchell added 18 points for Indiana (4-3). The Fever also beat the Wings on Friday night in Indianapolis

Kayla Thornton led the short-handed Wings (0-5) with 19 points.

All-Star guard Skylar Diggins has yet to play for the Wings after giving birth to a boy in April, and rookie Arike Ogunbowale missed the game because of a sprained ankle.

The Wings re-signed AP college player of the year Megan Gustafson earlier Thursday. The former Iowa center was drafted 17th by the Wings, but was one of the final cuts from the roster before the season started. She was in uniform, but didn't play.

