Toronto Raptors players relish NBA Finals triumph over Golden State Warriors 'Never let anyone tell you you can't do something special', says guard Kyle Lowry

The Toronto Raptors players cherished the moment after clinching the team's maiden NBA championship with a 114-110 Game 6 win over the Golden State Warriors.

In the immediate aftermath of the series-clinching win in Oracle Arena on Thursday night, starting point guard Kyle Lowry, who has suffered his share of post-season heartbreak as a Raptors player, was asked what it takes to become an NBA champion.

"Hard work," he said. "Never let anyone tell you [that] you can't do something special. We've got a great group of guys. I wouldn't be there if it wasn't for them."

"I can't think right now. This is crazy. It's awesome. Toronto, we brought it home!"

Lowry's team-mate Kawhi Leonard, who was named Finals MVP after averaging 28.5 points in the series, reflected on the warm welcome he was given in Toronto after the Raptors acquired him last summer in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

"My team-mates did a great job of welcoming me with open arms," he said. "The management just told me to come out and play basketball. I'm a guy who tries not to get too high or too low. It worked out.

"Last summer I was going through a lot. I had a great support system and I kept working hard with my mind set on this goal, getting that 'Larry OB' (NBA Finals trophy). This is what I play basketball for. I'm happy my hard work paid off."

Reserve guard Fred VanVleet, who scored 22 points off the bench including a trio of huge fourth quarter three-pointers, expressed relief at the outcome of the series.

"It was stressful," he said. "[The Warriors] are the best in the business for a reason. They've been the best for a long time. It took a lot of effort, focus and resilience on our part. They don't give you anything so you have to go out there and take it. We were able to maintain [our performance] over the series.

Veteran starting center Marc Gasol, acquired via a mid-season trade, was asked if the scenes after the buzzer were something he'd dreamed of as a child.

"I would never have imagined this [growing up]," he said. "It's the hardest thing I've ever done. It's awesome. So many people to thank and credit. It's time to celebrate. We the North!"

Raptors coach Nick Nurse, who guided his team to the NBA title in his first season in charge, dedicated the victory to Toronto, Canada and his staff.

"If you get through the East the chances are you're going to end up playing Golden State [in the Finals]. It means a lot to our city, the country, players and staff - an incredible group of people," he said.

"I don't know if it would have meant more or less [winning the series at home in Toronto]. You get the win and you're happy you got it so let's celebrate that fact.

