Drake congratulates Toronto Raptors' Norman Powell via FaceTime following NBA Finals

Norman Powell tells Sky Sports NBA about Drake congratulating him via FaceTime after the Raptors' NBA Finals win

Raptors superfan Drake congratulated Toronto small forward Norman Powell via FaceTime as the new NBA champions celebrated in their locker room.

Powell played 10 minutes off the bench as the Raptors closed out the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 to seal their maiden NBA title with a 4-2 series win.

In a champagne-soaked dressing room in Oracle Arena, Powell spoke to Sky Sports NBA, but not before he finished FaceTime-ing with the Raptors' most famous fan.

What did Drizzy say to the Raptors forward?

"He was just saying 'congratulations', man," said Powell. "He said the city is going nuts, they turned the CN Tower gold for us. I know the city is shut down for us and you can't move or do anything in Toronto right now."

What about the small matter of winning the NBA championship?

"It means everything. It's what the main goal was," Powell said. "To be able to accomplish this. To share this with this group of guys and the city of Toronto."

