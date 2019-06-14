Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Drake congratulates Toronto Raptors' Norman Powell via FaceTime following NBA Finals

Friday 14 June 2019 13:19, UK

Norman Powell tells Sky Sports NBA about Drake congratulating him via FaceTime after the Raptors&#39; NBA Finals win 0:58
Norman Powell tells Sky Sports NBA about Drake congratulating him via FaceTime after the Raptors' NBA Finals win

Raptors superfan Drake congratulated Toronto small forward Norman Powell via FaceTime as the new NBA champions celebrated in their locker room.

Powell played 10 minutes off the bench as the Raptors closed out the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 to seal their maiden NBA title with a 4-2 series win.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

In a champagne-soaked dressing room in Oracle Arena, Powell spoke to Sky Sports NBA, but not before he finished FaceTime-ing with the Raptors' most famous fan.

What did Drizzy say to the Raptors forward?

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

"He was just saying 'congratulations', man," said Powell. "He said the city is going nuts, they turned the CN Tower gold for us. I know the city is shut down for us and you can't move or do anything in Toronto right now."

What about the small matter of winning the NBA championship?

Drake and Draymond Green share a heated exchange after the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals 0:42
Drake and Draymond Green had a heated exchange at the end of Game 1 of the NBA Finals following the Raptors' 118-109 win over the Warriors

"It means everything. It's what the main goal was," Powell said. "To be able to accomplish this. To share this with this group of guys and the city of Toronto."

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK