WNBA: Connecticut Sun extend home winning streak with 86-76 victory over Atlanta Dream

Shekinna Stricklen celebrates one of her seven triples against the Atlanta Dream

Shekinna Stricklen made seven three-pointers and scored 24 points as the Connecticut Sun beat the Atlanta Dream to extend their home winning streak to 13 games.

Friday night's WNBA scores Atlanta Dream 76-86 Connecticut Sun

Indiana Fever 76-69 Chicago Sky

Los Angeles Sparks 62-84 Seattle Storm

Atlanta Dream 76-86 Connecticut Sun

1:41 Highlights of the Atlanta Dream's visit to the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA

Shekinna Stricklen made seven three-pointers and scored 24 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Atlanta Dream 86-76 on Friday night to extend their franchise-record, regular-season home winning streak to 13 games.

Jonquel Jones added 18 points and eight rebounds for Connecticut (9-1). The Sun have won seven straight overall. Stricklen made three three-pointers in the first half to help Connecticut build a 39-25 lead. The Dream (2-6) shot just 26.5 per cent in the first half, including 2-of-11 from three-point range.

Connecticut started the second half on an 11-3 run for a 50-28 lead and finished the quarter with 26 points. Atlanta pulled to 75-70 late in the fourth, but Stricklen answered with her sixth three-pointer and Jones made a hook shot on the Sun's next possession.

Jasmine Thomas added 13 points with nine assists for Connecticut, who made 12-of-23 three-pointers. Stricklen hit 7-of-11 from distance, one shy of tying her career high for makes. Jessica Breland had 17 points and eight rebounds for Atlanta, and Tiffany Hayes had 12 points, five rebounds and six assists. The Dream have lost six of seven.

Indiana Fever 76-69 Chicago Sky

1:44 Highlights of the Indiana Fever's visit to the Chicago Sky in the WNBA

Erica Wheeler had 28 points and eight assists and rookie Teaira McCowan added 10 points and 13 boards as the Indiana Fever beat the Chicago Sky 76-69.

Indiana (5-5) are one victory shy of matching its victory total from last season. Candice Dupree had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Indiana. McCowan tied Tamika Catchings' rookie franchise record of 15 rebounds on Wednesday against Atlanta.

Wheeler had 14 points and five assists in the first half and Indiana led 40-31 after making six three-pointers. Chicago was just 11-of-34 shooting in the half. The Fever led 60-40 late in the third quarter, but Chicago pulled to 72-69 with 20.9 seconds left. Wheeler made four straight free throws to seal it.

Diamond DeShields scored 19 points for Chicago (5-3), who lost for the first time at home this season. Courtney Vandersloot had 10 points and eight assists. Washington Wizards forward Jabari Parker, a Chicago native, sat courtside.

Los Angeles Sparks 62-84 Seattle Storm

1:10 Highlights from the Los Angeles Sparks' visit to the Seattle Storm in the WNBA

Jewell Loyd made a career-high five three-pointers and scored 23 points and Seattle beat Los Angeles in Storm coach Dan Hughes' season debut.

The 64-year-old coach shared his cancer diagnosis before the season began and underwent surgery to remove a carcinoid tumor in his digestive tract on May 14. The Storm went 5-4 in his absence with assistant Gary Kloppenburg acting as head coach.

Natasha Howard added 20 points and nine rebounds for defending champion Seattle (6-4).

Nneka Ogwumike scored 10 points for Los Angeles (4-5).

Watch live WNBA games every week on Sky Sports Arena.