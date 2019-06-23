WNBA: Odyssey Sims scores 20 points as Minnesota Lynx defeat New York Liberty

Odyssey Sims attacks against the New York Liberty

Odyssey Sims scored 20 points and Sylvia Fowles had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the Minnesota Lynx's 92-83 victory over the New York Liberty on Saturday night.

Saturday night's WNBA scores New York Liberty 83-92 Minnesota Lynx

Dallas Wings 68-86 Las Vegas Aces

New York Liberty 83-92 Minnesota Lynx

2:24 Highlights of the New York Liberty's visit to the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA

Odyssey Sims scored 20 points and Sylvia Fowles had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the Minnesota Lynx's 92-83 victory over the New York Liberty on Saturday night.

Napheesa Collier added 19 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota (5-5). Fowles and Collier combined to shoot 24 for 38 from the field and the Lynx finished at 51.6 per cent.

Minnesota outscored New York 28-14 in the third quarter. Reshanda Gray's three-pointer with 3:46 left brought New York to 76-71, but they could not get closer.

Kia Nurse led the Liberty with 24 points and Tina Charles had 22.

Dallas Wings 68-86 Las Vegas Aces

1:38 Highlights of the Dallas Wings' visit to the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA

Reserve Dearica Hamby scored 27 points on 11-for-14 shooting and Las Vegas' strong second quarter propelled the Aces past Dallas.

A'ja Wilson added 20 points, combining with Hamby to shoot 20-for-26 from the field.

Dallas led 24-22 after the first quarter but the Wings fell apart in the second. Las Vegas (5-4) outscored Dallas (2-6) 27-10 in the period and were not challenged again, leading by as many as 27 points.

Arike Ogunbowale had 25 points for Dallas, who shot a combined 2-for-14 in the second quarter. The Wings missed 25 of 31 three-point attempts.

Watch live WNBA games every week on Sky Sports Arena.