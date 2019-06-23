Please select your default edition
WNBA: Odyssey Sims scores 20 points as Minnesota Lynx defeat New York Liberty

Sunday 23 June 2019 07:53, UK

Odyssey Sims attacks against the New York Liberty
Image: Odyssey Sims attacks against the New York Liberty

Odyssey Sims scored 20 points and Sylvia Fowles had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the Minnesota Lynx's 92-83 victory over the New York Liberty on Saturday night.

Saturday night's WNBA scores

  • New York Liberty 83-92 Minnesota Lynx
  • Dallas Wings 68-86 Las Vegas Aces
Who's setting the pace in the WNBA?

New York Liberty 83-92 Minnesota Lynx

Odyssey Sims drives at the New York Liberty defense 2:24
Highlights of the New York Liberty's visit to the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA

Napheesa Collier added 19 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota (5-5). Fowles and Collier combined to shoot 24 for 38 from the field and the Lynx finished at 51.6 per cent.

Minnesota outscored New York 28-14 in the third quarter. Reshanda Gray's three-pointer with 3:46 left brought New York to 76-71, but they could not get closer.

Kia Nurse led the Liberty with 24 points and Tina Charles had 22.

Dallas Wings 68-86 Las Vegas Aces

Dearica Hamby scores with a lay-up against the Dallas Wings 1:38
Highlights of the Dallas Wings' visit to the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA

Reserve Dearica Hamby scored 27 points on 11-for-14 shooting and Las Vegas' strong second quarter propelled the Aces past Dallas.

A'ja Wilson added 20 points, combining with Hamby to shoot 20-for-26 from the field.

Dallas led 24-22 after the first quarter but the Wings fell apart in the second. Las Vegas (5-4) outscored Dallas (2-6) 27-10 in the period and were not challenged again, leading by as many as 27 points.

Arike Ogunbowale had 25 points for Dallas, who shot a combined 2-for-14 in the second quarter. The Wings missed 25 of 31 three-point attempts.

