WNBA: Chicago Sky end Connecticut Sun's seven-game winning run

Cheyenne Parker scored 22 points as the Chicago Sky ended the Connecticut Sun's seven-game winning streak with a 95-73 victory on Sunday.

Connecticut Sun 75-93 Chicago Sky

Tied at 27 after one quarter, the Sky scored the first 11 points of the second quarter and kept rolling, outscoring the Sun 29-8 in the period for a 56-35 lead at the half.

Allie Quigley scored 14 points while Stefanie Dolson and Diamond DeShields had 12 apiece for Chicago (6-4). Jantel Lavender, the fifth starter had 13 rebounds to go with eight points.

The Sky, coming off a season-low 69 points in a loss at Indiana that ended their four-game winning streak, shot 67 per cent in the first half and 53 per cent for the game.

Connecticut (9-2) was led by Alyssa Thomas with 13 points and Jasmine Thomas with 12. Jonquel Jones had 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Sun, which got seven three-pointers from Shekinna Stricklen and had 12 as a team in its last win, went 5-of-17 behind the arc and Stricklen was scoreless.

Jewell Loyd scored 21 points, including the go-ahead basket with 24.6 seconds left, to lift the Seattle Storm to a 65-61 win over the Indiana Fever.

Erica Wheeler scored seven straight points for the Fever, the last two coming from the free throw line to tie the game at 61 with 35 seconds remaining. Loyd responded with a driving lay-up 10 seconds later. The Storm defense forced Wheeler into a difficult, contested lay-up with eight seconds to go and Natasha Howard came up with the loose ball and drew a foul. She hit both free throws with 5.6 seconds left to seal the win.

Alysha Clark and Shavonte Zellous added 11 points apiece for the Storm (7-4), who won their second-straight since coach Dan Hughes returned from cancer treatments.

Wheeler led the Fever with 18 points and Kelsey Mitchell had 13. Teaira McCowan grabbed 13 rebounds.

Natalie Achonwa, who missed the previous two games with a calf strain, made a buzzer-beating lay-up to put Indiana up 49-48 after three quarters. Zellous, starting at point guard for injured Jordin Canada, scored consecutive baskets to put Seattle up for good. Wheeler kept the Fever close, halving a six-point deficit with a deep three-pointer with 2:32 to play.

Leilani Mitchell scored 22 points in her first start of the season and the Phoenix Mercury handed the Los Angeles Sparks their fourth straight loss with an 82-72 victory.

Briann January and DeWanna Bonner scored 15 points each, Brittney Griner had 13 and Essence Carson 11 for the Mercury (3-5), who had lost three straight. Griner blocked two shots for 588, breaking a tie with Lauren Jackson for third in league history.

Candace Parker and Chiney Ogwumike led the Sparks (4-6) with 12 points apiece. Parker added 10 rebounds for a double-double in just her third game of the season.

Mitchell had 15 points and January 11 as Phoenix led 44-42 at the half.

Tierra Ruffin-Pratt hit a three-pointer to open the second half but then the Suns scored 12 straight points. Los Angeles cut the deficit to 60-56 after three quarters but Bonner had back-to-back 3-pointers 29 seconds apart in the fourth quarter to get the lead back to 10.

Chiney Ogwumike had consecutive baskets midway through to make it a six-point game but January and Mitchell had baskets to restore the 10-point lead and Phoenix held on.

Elena Delle Donne scored eight of her 21 points in a game-changing 14-0 run to start the second half as the Washington Mystics rolled to an 89-73 win over the Atlanta Dream.

Kristi Toliver and reserve Tianna Hawkins added 17 points apiece for the Mystics (7-3), who won their third-straight on a four-game road trip. Delle Donne also had 10 rebounds. Toliver hit a trio of three-pointers, pushing her career total to 581 which is ninth best in league history.

Tiffany Hayes led the Dream (2-7), who led 45-42 at the half, with 18 points. Monique Billings came off the bench to score 10 points and grab 14 rebounds.

LaToya Sanders opened the second half with a basket to cut the deficit to one and after an Atlanta miss, Delle Donne hit the go-ahead three-pointer, making it 47-45. The Dream missed two free throws, the Mystics made two and then Atlanta had three-straight turnovers before a miss. Delle Donne scored inside and hit another three and the lead was 10.

Atlanta had two more misses before rookie Maite Cazorla ended the drought but Washington scored the next seven.

Washington, the league's leader in points (85.6) and 3s per game (9.13) shot 46 per cent overall and made 10-of-29 three-pointers.

