WNBA: Arike Ogunbowale hits late three as Dallas Wings edge Connecticut Sun

Arike Ogunbowale made a late go-ahead three-pointer and finished with 23 points to help the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 74-73 on Wednesday night.

Down 13 late in the third quarter, Connecticut opened the fourth on a 15-2 run to take a 66-63 lead.

Ogunbowale, a rookie who had 25 points on Saturday night in a loss in Las Vegas, banked in a long three-pointer with 1:23 remaining for a 72-70 lead.

Neither team scored again until Allisha Gray made two free throws with 5.1 seconds left to give Dallas a four-point lead. Jasmine Thomas answered with a corner three, but Gray ran out the clock at the other end.

Isabelle Harrison added 13 points for Dallas (3-6).

Alyssa Thomas scored a career-high 28 points for Connecticut (9-3). Jasmine Thomas added 19 points and 11 assists.

Elena Delle Donne had 22 points and seven rebounds and Ariel Atkins added 14 points, six rebounds and five steals as the Washington Mystics beat Chicago Sky.

Washington (8-3) swept their four-game trip to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Atlanta and Chicago.

Allie Quigley led Chicago (6-4) with 21 points.

