WNBA: Arike Ogunbowale hits late three as Dallas Wings edge Connecticut Sun

Thursday 27 June 2019 07:52, UK

Arike Ogunbowale fires a three against Connecticut Sun
Image: Arike Ogunbowale fires a three against Connecticut Sun

Arike Ogunbowale made a late go-ahead three-pointer and finished with 23 points to help the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 74-73 on Wednesday night.

Wednesday night's WNBA scores

  • Connecticut Sun 73-74 Dallas Wings
  • Washington Mystics 81-74 Chicago Sky
Connecticut Sun 73-74 Dallas Wings

Allisha Gray and Arike Ogunbowale celebrate the Dallas Wings&#39; victory over the Connecticut Sun 2:12
Highlights of the Connecticut Sun's visit to the Dallas Wings in the WNBA

Down 13 late in the third quarter, Connecticut opened the fourth on a 15-2 run to take a 66-63 lead.

Ogunbowale, a rookie who had 25 points on Saturday night in a loss in Las Vegas, banked in a long three-pointer with 1:23 remaining for a 72-70 lead.

Neither team scored again until Allisha Gray made two free throws with 5.1 seconds left to give Dallas a four-point lead. Jasmine Thomas answered with a corner three, but Gray ran out the clock at the other end.

Isabelle Harrison added 13 points for Dallas (3-6).

Alyssa Thomas scored a career-high 28 points for Connecticut (9-3). Jasmine Thomas added 19 points and 11 assists.

Washington Mystics 81-74 Chicago Sky

Elena Delle Donne attacks against the Chicago Sky 1:27
Highlights of the Washington Mystics' visit to the Chicago Sky in the WNBA

Elena Delle Donne had 22 points and seven rebounds and Ariel Atkins added 14 points, six rebounds and five steals as the Washington Mystics beat Chicago Sky.

Washington (8-3) swept their four-game trip to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Atlanta and Chicago.

Allie Quigley led Chicago (6-4) with 21 points.

