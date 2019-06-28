LeBron James to give Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers No 23 jersey

LeBron James and Anthony Davis both wore the No 23 jersey last season

LeBron James has agreed to hand over his No 23 jersey when the Los Angeles Lakers complete the acquisition of fellow NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, according to reports.

The Lakers have agreed a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans to bring Davis to Los Angeles, with the deal expected to be made official on July 6.

James is giving the number that he has worn most of his career as an ode to NBA great Michael Jordan, to Davis, who has worn it for all of his.

The NBA has been told of the planned change, according to a Yahoo Sports report.

James appeared to confirm the jersey change in a tweet on Thursday evening, posting only the number six - which he wore during his time with the Miami Heat - and a hands-in-prayer emoji.

Image: The Lakers have created space for a third max contract player to join James and Davis

The Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans agreed on June 15 to a trade that will send Davis to Los Angeles in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks.

On Thursday, the Washington Wizards became a third party to the trade, acquiring Moritz Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones from the Lakers, allowing them to free cap space to sign another superstar to go with James and Davis.

Davis wore No 23 during his seven years in New Orleans, and James wore it during his 11 seasons in Cleveland and last year with the Lakers. He chose No 6 when he joined the Heat in 2010 and wore it for all four seasons in South Beach.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.