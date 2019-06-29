Golden State Warriors expected to offer Klay Thompson $190m max deal

The Golden State Warriors are expected to offer All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson a five-year, $190m max contract this Sunday when free agency opens at 11pm UK time, according to reports.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Thompson and his agent, Greg Lawrence, have said over the past year that the 29-year-old guard would return to Golden State if offered the full five-year max deal, which appears to be on track, according to league sources.

1:52 Klay Thompson carried the Golden State Warriors before injury forced his early exit from Game 6 of the NBA Finals

The five-time All-Star suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Game 6 of the NBA Finals, but Wojnarowski reports that the Warriors are committed to keeping Thompson out of free agency as the team transitions into their new San Francisco arena.

5:31 NBA legend Isiah Thomas says the torn ACL suffered by Klay Thompson in Game 6 of the Finals is 'truly heartbreaking'

Thompson was selected 11th overall by the Warriors in the 2011 draft. In eight seasons with Golden State, he has averaged 19.5 points and has a 41.9 three-point shooting percentage. Last season he averaged 21.5 points and shot 40.2 per cent from behind the arc.

The Warriors have won three championships and reached five NBA Finals with Thompson.

Also on Friday, Golden State announced multi-year contract extensions for general manager Bob Myers and chief operating officer Rick Welts.

Myers, who has also served as president of basketball operations for three years, has served eight seasons as GM.

Welts joined the Warriors organisation in September 2011, after spending nine years in Phoenix Suns' front office.

Earlier this month, the Warriors reached a fifth straight NBA Finals before losing to the Toronto Raptors in Game 6. They won back-to-back titles in 2017-18.

